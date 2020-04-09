Help your child learn to read from home with free access to Reading Eggs, no credit card required

If your kids’ school is closed for an extended period of time, you’re probably wondering how you’re going to keep your child educated and entertained while they’re stuck inside for the next several weeks. Thankfully, Reading Eggs is offering a 30-day free trial to help your kids continue their learning at home during this unusual period of social distancing.
You don’t need to enter your credit card details to sign up, either, so you can try it out risk-free. It usually costs $10 a month, so it’s well worth making use of this free trial and it’s up to you if you want to subscribe for longer after your free period ends.
Ages 2-13
Reading Eggs
School may be closed, but that’s no excuse for letting learning fall by the wayside! Reading Eggs is an award-winning reading program for kids aged 2 to 13 with lessons to match your child’s age and ability. Use the free 2-week trial to check it out.
Free
You might have guessed its main focus from its name, but Reading Eggs is focused on helping your kids better their literacy and comprehension. It offers award-winning reading programs for kids aged 2 to 13 that are proven to improve a child’s reading ability within weeks.
Its Reading Eggs Junior program focuses on the youngest users, ages 2 to 4, and helps them get to grips with the alphabet and phonics. Reading Eggs takes kids aged 3 to 7 and helps them read and further develop their vocabulary with Reading Eggspress keeping kids 7 to 13 engaged and building their reading confidence with key literacy skills that will help them succeed in school.
Reading Eggs has a bunch of lessons and activities tailored to your child’s age and ability with fun characters, songs and animations make learning to read fun. Progress is gamified too, so your kids will be incentivized to continue taking on more advanced lessons. There are detailed reports for parents so you can keep track of their progress easily. Your membership also includes access to Mathseeds, Reading Eggs’ sister-service that nurtures an early love of math with yet more lessons and activities.
You can access Reading Eggs via the web as well as on mobile apps for iOS and Android so kids can learn on pretty much any device. The limited-time free trial for parents grants 30 days of free access with no credit card necessary. If you choose to sign up beyond your first month, the best value is found on the $59 annual plan or you can pay monthly at $9.95. Sign up, and you’ll be joining another 10 million+ users already using Reading Eggs.
How often do you buy new Android phones?
With new phones coming out all the time, it can be hard to not want to go out and buy every new model that’s released. How often do you find yourself buying new Android phones?
I’m pretty sure the OnePlus 8 is my next daily carry
Even though I write for Android Central, I still carry an iPhone around and use it on a daily basis. The time has come to phase that out, and I’m thinking the OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro is going to be the phone that fully pulls me out of Apple’s walled garden.
Daily Coronavirus updates: Google bans employees from using Zoom
COVID-19 has already infected over 1.3 million people globally and caused over 76,500 fatalities. Here are all the ways the coronavirus is affecting the world.
Listen to these playlists from Amazon Music while you work from home
These expertly created playlists from Amazon Music will help you power through any mood and all the feels of working from home during forced isolation. There are over 20 that Amazon is featuring in the app right now, but here are my 12 favorites.