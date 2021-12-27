Here are 5 NEW WhatsApp features that will be available in 2022.

In 2022, five new WhatsApp features are expected to be available on your phone.

IT’S almost the new year, which means new WhatsApp updates are on the way.

Here are five of the most eagerly awaited WhatsApp features set to launch in 2022.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp could include Instagram Reels in the future.

Reels is expected to get its own section on WhatsApp.

It’s possible that this is part of Meta’s plan to merge all of its major social networking apps.

WhatsApp is developing a logout feature, according to WABetaInfo.

This feature would be compatible with the multi-device update, as it would allow you to log out of one device while remaining logged in on another.

It was discovered being tested in WhatsApp’s beta version.

The rumored “Read Later” feature will function similarly to “Archived Chats.”

You should be able to ‘Read Later’ a chat so that you don’t get notifications until you’re ready.

One common complaint about WhatsApp is that you only have a limited amount of time to delete a message from a group chat.

Your message will be permanently stored after 68 minutes and 16 seconds, and you will be able to delete it only for yourself.

However, this could change in the future.

WhatsApp has tested removing the time limit for this feature and making it unlimited, according to 91 mobiles.

You can currently hide the last time you used WhatsApp, but only from specific contacts.

According to the company, you’ll see an option for “My Contacts Except” when you go to change your “Last Seen” settings.

We can’t be sure any of these exciting features will be rolled out to the masses until we hear official word from WhatsApp, as with all rumours and beta features.

In other news, a researcher hacked a common at-home Covid-19 test and tampered with the results to show that the tests can be manipulated.

A cyber expert has advised you to stop using Facebook Messenger and instead use two other apps.

Additionally, because 3G networks will be phased out by 2022, older phones may cease to function.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.