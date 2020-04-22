Here are five things with four wheels that cost less than the Mac Pro’s $700 wheel kit

Yesterday, Apple announced that it’s now selling individual wheel kits for its Mac Pro — and like the computer it’s used for, these are some pricy rims.

If you are like me, you are probably thinking that these wheels are not only expensive, but are not worth the money (they don’t even have locks to stop your fancy computer from rolling away), so I decided to look up a bunch of products that also have four wheels and are significantly cheaper than $699 wheels for an Apple computer.

Finally, if you don’t care about wheels but do want something with an Apple logo on it, you can also buy two iPad Pro Magic Keyboards (11-inch or 12.9-inch) for less than the wheels kit, though the 12.9-inch model is pushing it close. If you are looking to upgrade a phone, the recently announced iPhone SE starts at $399 and releases later this month. You’ll have a complete, brand-new iPhone and $300 in your pocket, instead.