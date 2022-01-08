Here are some bizarre conspiracy theories that predict the end of the world in 2022.

We may have escaped all of 2021’s apocalyptic and Doomsday ‘predictions,’ but the conspiracies will undoubtedly continue in 2022.

Some conspiracy theorists support their wild theories with ancient texts like the Mayan Calendar or predictions made by 16th-century French astrologer Nostradamus.

Some believe that Nostradamus’ book “Les Propheties,” published in 1555, foretold the future.

Asteroids, global warming, and even a technological takeover are predicted in his poetic text.

Because these things haven’t yet caused Doomsday, conspiracy theorists frequently use them as ‘proof’ of impending doom.

“The Moon in the full night over the high mountain, as seen by his disciples invited to be immortal Eyes to the south Hands in bosoms, bodies in the fire,” wrote Nostradamus.

Some believe that the reference to immortal beings refers to the robots that we create ourselves.

Some people are drawing parallels between this Doomsday prediction and Elon Musk’s Tesla Bots, which are set to launch this year.

“Looks like some of Nostradamus’ predictions might come true,” one conspiracy theorist recently tweeted after sharing a link to a Tesla Bot article.

Nostradamus also predicted that global temperatures would rise to the point where fish in the sea would “half-cook.”

As a result, you might come across the astronomer’s name in articles about rising sea temperatures.

Floods, drought, and wildfires were also predicted by him.

Nasa is always on the lookout for ‘close approach’ asteroids, but none are expected to strike Earth in 2022.

Nostradamus predicted that an asteroid strike would kill millions of people in the future.

He didn’t say when he expected this to happen.

The Mayan Calendar can’t be overlooked when it comes to Doomsday conspiracy theories.

Due to the Mayan Calendar’s end on December 21, there appears to be a mention of the end of the world around that time each year.

After claims that the world would end on December 21, 2012, when the Mayan calendar ran out, conspiracy theorists now claim the date was incorrect.

The year 2020 was brimming with claims that the Mayans believed the world would end eight years later, on December 21.

When that didn’t happen, some speculated that the Mayans had made a mistake in noting the end of the world.

We don’t appear to be on track for Doomsday in 2022, despite the fact that no one can ever be sure.

Conspiracy theories and predictions that you may encounter throughout the year are just that: theories, and should be treated with caution.

