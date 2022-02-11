Here are the animals that have been to space, from an astronaut ape to a tortoise in orbit.

Here are the animals that have traveled to space, ranging from an astronaut ape to a tortoise in orbit.

A variety of animals were used to test space flight long before Neil Armstrong took his first steps on the Moon.

These animals were space pioneers, and many of them died so that humans could explore space in the way we do now.

Monkeys, apes, dogs, and even tortoises have traveled to the edge of the known universe.

Some of the animals that were launched into orbit before humans may surprise you.

A dog was the first animal to orbit Earth.

The Soviet Union launched a number of dogs into space, but Laika is the most well-known.

Prior to becoming a cosmonaut, she was a stray mongrel puppy in Moscow.

Researchers admired her calm demeanor and speculated that because she had previously dealt with being a stray, she might be able to cope in space.

Laika’s story is tragic because she was never able to return from space.

She was given one meal and a seven-day supply of oxygen before being launched into space.

Laika died in five hours due to overheating, despite initial claims that she had survived seven days.

Tortoises were also launched into space by the Soviet Union.

The tortoises, along with worms and soil samples, were launched on the Zond 5 spacecraft in 1968.

They circled the Moon for six days before crashing into the Indian Ocean.

The tortoises miraculously survived their trip into space.

More than 30 monkeys and apes have been observed in space.

Ham the chimp was one of the most famous.

Ham, the brave chimp, was the first ape to reach space on January 31, 1961, when he was launched into space aboard a rocket.

The first human, Yuri Gagarin of the Soviet Union, didn’t follow in Ham’s footsteps until April of the same year.

On a Mercury-Redstone rocket launched by Nasa from Cape Canaveral, Florida, Ham took his giant leap for apekind.

The chimpanzee flew for 16.5 minutes and reached an altitude of 157 miles.

The flight was said to have caused him no harm, but he did return dehydrated.

Only one cat has ever made it into space.

The French space program launched Félicette, a stray cat from Paris, into orbit.

The date of her flight was October 18, 2963.

She had electrodes implanted in her brain to track her neurological activity.

Félicette made it through her 13-minute space flight but was killed two months later for scientific research.

Experiment animals have also traveled to space.

Mice, flies, frogs, spiders, and fish are some of the animals that fall into this category.

A SpaceX Dragon capsule launched 20 mice to the International Space Station in 2018.

