Here are three quick tips to get you started with your iPhone camera if you’re not already.

TIKTOK is a hotbed of great iPhone camera tips, with a plethora of new and inventive ways to capture your device’s images.

Three tricks in particular have gone viral on the platform in recent months, owing to their simplicity.

The iPhone camera’s panorama mode, which combines multiple photos to capture more of a scene, can be used to create a cool vertical photo effect.

The result is a larger space above your subject that can display whatever is in the sky, such as a starry night sky or a stormy sky.

Last year, TikTok camera enthusiast @jdthecameraguy demonstrated the trick in a video shared with his two million followers.

To try it out, open the camera app and swipe left on your screen to switch to Pano mode.

Switch to the wide-angle lens on an iPhone 11 or later by tapping the “0.5x” button under the shutter (the effect will work on older iPhones, but not as well).

Then, turn your camera 90 degrees to the side so that the horizon draws a vertical line down your screen.

Press the shutter button and move your phone up towards the sky, making sure to keep moving your phone while taking the picture.

Keep the arrow on the line as you move up to ensure the panorama aligns the photos correctly – otherwise, it will appear jagged.

Stretch the pano as far into the sky as you’d like to see in your photo while taking the picture, then press the shutter again to stop.

You’ll end up with a cool fish-eye effect photo that stretches into the sky.

While everyone can take a selfie, only a select few can do so with this unique effect.

In a separate TikTok post, @jdthecameraguy demonstrated how to make self-portraits look more like Hollywood star headshots.

As a result, you get a moody black and white photograph with dramatic lighting and shadow.

Switch to the front-facing camera by tapping the circular arrow icon in the bottom right corner of the iOS camera app.

By swiping left on your display, you can change to Portrait mode.

Portrait mode blurs the background of your photos, creating a depth-of-field effect.

Then, at the bottom of your viewfinder, tap and drag across the effects options until you see “Stage light mono.”

This results in a striking black-and-white photograph with a black background.

Now tap on yourself and drag down on the yellow sun icon that appears to lower the brightness of your image.

When you take a selfie in this mode, you’ll be able to…

