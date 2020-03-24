Here’s a list of games you can grab for free or at a deep discount right now

With all of the chaos going on in the world, now is a great time to spend some time relaxing with new games. Maybe you need a list of games to play during the next few weeks. Maybe you are looking to purchase some new games, but you’re tight on cash. Look no further! I’ve compiled a list of games that are either free or extremely cheap at the moment.

Please note that I will be listing several games available on multiple platforms. However, I am only mentioning versions of the game that have these sweet deals available. We’ll update this story if any other great deals come along.

Social distancing and self-isolation can be difficult, so to help those stuck at home, the creator of both Alto’s Adventure and Alto’s Odyssey is offering both games for free on the App Store for the next few days.

Both are endless runner snowboarding games (technically sandboarding in the latter title), yet you don’t have to be a fan of the sport to enjoy either title thanks to the amazing atmosphere and aesthetics that truly make you feel at ease while you play. As my colleague Andrew Webster pointed out in his review of Alto’s Adventure, it’s an “incredibly relaxing experience.”

Where is it on sale? Alto’s Adventure: App Store (free), Google Play (free)

Alto’s Odyssey: App Store (free), Google Play (free)

When people think of multiplayer shooters, games that usually come to mind include Battlefield and Call of Duty. But sometimes, you just get tired of fighting human NPCs. What if I told you there’s a game that offers a similar experience, but you play as a bunch of homicidal goats?

Goat of Duty is a fast-paced multiplayer shooter where you are armed to the horns with lethal weapons. It’s equal parts fun and goofy, offering its own charm in a genre that has a lot of games to choose from.

Where is it on sale? Steam (free)

It may not be smart to use public transportation right now if you can avoid it, but if you miss taking the metro on your commute to work, Mini Metro just might fill the void. It’s a puzzle strategy game where your objective is to build an adequate rail transit network for your city that is continuously increasing in population.

Where is it on sale? App Store (free), Google Play (Free)

Sure, you can still go outside and enjoy Mother Nature, but if you’re an introvert like me and would rather explore the great virtual outdoors, then Treasure Adventure Game just might be what you need right now. It’s a 2D open-world platformer where you venture across the world, taking quests and finding treasure. You are equipped with nothing more than a hat, a parrot, and a boat that instantly appears after you come into contact with water.

The game is being offered by GOG as part of an initiative to encourage people to stay indoors as much as possible. A handful of other games are available for free as well.

Where is It on sale? GOG (free)

Humble Bundle has an excellent deal going on right now, featuring a ton of great games from Capcom. It’s a “Pay What You Want” bundle, so you can choose how much money you want to spend. At a minimum, it’s worth paying at least $11, which grants you a 50% discount to purchase Steam keys to Devil May Cry 5 and Resident Evil 2 remake.

Where is it on sale? Humble Bundle ($1 to $20)

I love the Life is Strange series and have played through the games multiple times. Aside from the strong storytelling, I am enamored by the first game’s characters (p.s. Chloe Price is my favorite), setting (the serene Arcadia Bay), and the truly beautiful soundtrack, which captures just the right emotion during certain parts of the game.

You can pick up the complete season for the first game, which includes all five episodes, for under $5 on the Xbox digital store, which is practically giving the game away. If you are on the fence about whether you’ll enjoy the game, the first episode is free to get your feet wet.

Where is it on sale? Microsoft Store ($3.99)

Sure, The Staley Parable is not the most exciting game on this list, but what it lacks in action and combat, it makes up for in excellent writing and humor. You play as Stanley, a white-collared worker who ends up exploring his strangely abandoned workplace.

Throughout the game, a British narrator explains which path you take and how the story plays out. Still, the real strength of this game is you don’t have to listen to what the narrator says; you can choose your own path and stumble across a completely different ending. (The narrator even hilariously berates you if you do.)

Where is it on sale? Epic Games Store (free)

Okay, I know Half-Life: Alyx is coming out really soon, but if you are looking to kill some time with another VR game before it does, might I suggest picking up Space Junkies? It’s a fast-paced VR arcade shooter that reminds me of great first-person shooters like Halo and Quake but offers its own spin. It’s a surreal experience with fast-paced action and detailed weapon customization.

Where is it on sale? Steam ($4.99)

The Sims celebrated its 20th anniversary last month. Throughout the last 20 years, The Sims has been adored by many, thanks to its laid-back, open-ended gameplay. You can create your own stories and dictate how your Sims live their life; from raising families, to falling in love, among other things. Alongside the base game, EA has released a slew of expansion packs that offer new content ranging from in-game items to new career paths, and even to pets for your Sims.

You can pick up the base game on PC for $4.99, and the Xbox One version is also on sale for $9.99. Of course, if you already own The Sims 4 and are interested in purchasing some additional content, there are discounts on expansion packs for both versions, too.

Where is it on sale? Base game: Microsoft Store ($9.99), Origin ($4.99)

Expansion packs: Microsoft Store ($8.99 to $53.99), Origin ($4.99 to $19.99)

Nintendo games rarely go on sale, so when they do, it’s important to capitalize on them. While there are no first-party games currently on sale on the Nintendo eShop, Ubisoft’s tactical RPG game Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is available at a discount right now. Who would’ve thought there would be an XCOM-esque game featuring characters from Super Mario and Raving Rabbids that’s exclusive to the Nintendo Switch? Yeah, the game is weird in concept, but it’s really good.

The game is on sale for $19.99 digitally via the eShop, and even better? It’s the Gold Edition, which combines the base game and the season pass for exclusive weapons, new co-op maps, and some new story content.

Where is it on sale? Nintendo eShop ($19.99)

As an added bonus, I wanted to let you all know that a demo for the Resident Evil 3 remake is now available. The open beta for the game’s online multiplayer mode, Project Resistance, is slated to launch on March 27th. Both will be available to download on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam, and they are great opportunities for fans to get a glimpse at what they’ll have to offer ahead of their April 3rd release date.

Update March 19th, 11:32AM ET: This story has been updated to include Capcom Mega Bundle, Goat of Duty, Mini Metro, and Treasure Adventure Game.

Update March 23rd, 10AM ET: This story has been updated to include The Stanley Parable and remove Super Bit Blaster XL.