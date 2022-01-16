Here’s a simple hack to speed up your iPhone if you’ve been using it incorrectly.

THE BATTERY ON EVERY IPHONE DECLINES IN QUALITY AT SOME POINT.

This usually causes performance issues with the device.

Even new iPhones, however, can suffer from unanticipated performance issues.

With a few pointers and quick fixes, they still have hope.

On Reddit, a user noticed that his iPhone 13 wasn’t performing as well as it should.

He later discovered that the CPU was running at full speed and was able to fix the problem by forcing a reboot.

If you didn’t know, you can force a reboot by pressing and releasing the volume up and down buttons, as well as pressing and holding the side button.

Hold down the side button until the Apple logo appears onscreen.

Release the side button once this has happened.

This applies to all iPhones, including the original iPhone X.

You should not, however, force restart your iPhone if you suspect something is wrong with it.

Although a force restart is safe, Apple Support advises that it should only be used when a normal restart fails to resolve the issue.

In addition, if data hasn’t been saved, a force restart may result in data loss.

Force restarting your device should only be done after double-checking that your software is up to date and that your storage isn’t low, as this can degrade the system’s performance.

If you’ve noticed that Safari has been slow, clearing the cache is another way to improve the performance of your device.

Several useless files, such as images and scripts, are removed as a result of this action.

Your device’s speed may improve as a result of this.

Go to Settings, then Safari to clear the cache.

Scroll to the bottom of the page and tap “Clear History and Website Data.”

However, you should be aware that doing so will erase your entire browsing history as well as any saved passwords.

Go to Settings, Safari, Advanced, and then Website Data to delete browser cookies while keeping your browsing history.

Select “Remove All Website Data” from the drop-down menu.

