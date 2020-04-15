Here’s an easy way to make an Animal Crossing wishlist for trading

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a hugely social game that encourages you to exchange items with friends, hence island-exclusive colorways. But with hundreds of items, it’s hard to show people what you’re looking for, or to know all the possible options … until now.

VillagerDB is a fantastic resource which allows you to make wishlists of furniture, collectibles, and even villagers that you’re hunting down. You’ll have to make an account, but once you do, populating a list is easy.

Simply select an item under any category with the + button, and a pop-up that says “new list” should come up. Name the list, then go back and select your items and characters for the list you created. Then, if you click on your username, your profile should display lists that you’ve made. Helpfully, these lists all have pictures. From here, you can either share the URL of your wishlist, or you can take a screenshot to post on social media, like so:

It’s a much quicker option than what I’m currently seeing on social media websites, where fans are downloading images of the entire catalog, screencapping individual items they’re looking for, and then putting each and every item one into a larger image.

You can also theoretically use this website to keep a list of items you already own, so that players know what their trading options are. Or, you can make themed lists for potential rooms. The sky is the limit.

From here, I highly suggest getting on websites like Twitter and posting your list with the keyword “wishlist.” You can also search that keyword to see what other people are looking for. I’ve had good luck finding trading partners this way, though you’ll want to vet anyone you interact with to make sure they’re trustworthy — or to stick to friends. Either way, a wishlist is a must-have to ensure you can build your dream house!

Try VillagerDB here.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is “a much-needed escape from everything,” according to our review.