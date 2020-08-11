Here’s every Xbox One X Enhanced game that supports 4K resolution

The Xbox One X clocks in as the most powerful video game console ever created. To maximize its increase in power, a number of games have received dedicated patches optimizing them for 4K visuals and better performance. These games, which Microsoft calls Xbox One X Enhanced, are the best showpieces for your new Xbox One X hardware, especially if you’re pairing it with a 4K TV.

In addition to running in 4K, Xbox One X Enhanced games come with other clear upgrades. Players with 1080p resolution screens get supersampling on all games, which means the 4K games will still look better on your 1080p HDTV, even if it doesn’t support 4K. Enhanced games also feature faster load times and better frame rates all around, all of which should alleviate a few long-standing criticisms of the Xbox One.

Here is the complete rundown of every Xbox One X Enhanced game, including every one that runs in 4K.

While the list of Xbox One games with Xbox One X enhancements is steadily growing, Microsoft hasn’t forgotten about those with a hankering for nostalgia. As Microsoft continues to add games from the Xbox and Xbox 360 to its backward compatibility list, it’s also giving some of those games free updates to add enhanced visual features on Xbox One X. The changes increase the pixel count, with some even running in 4K. A few also support 10-bit color depth and/or HDR lighting.

Updated on September 18, 2018: Added many more games to the list, including NBA 2K19, NHL 19, and Mega Man 11.