Here’s everything included in the GTA Online Los Santos Summer Special update

GTA Online‘s latest update just went live, and it’s packed with new stuff to drive, explore, and experience. It’s called the Los Santos Summer Special, and it even features an editor so players can create their own Open Wheel races. Here’s all the new stuff to look out for:

Rockstar added 15 new vehicles in the update. These include “two new Open Wheel cars, the gas-guzzling Dundreary Landstalker XL, the futuristic Lampadati Tigon supercar from Legendary Motorsport, newly available upgrades at Benny’s Original Motor Works and more,” Rockstar said.

Here’s the full list:

Mod shops in the game are going to now have 15 new types of Off-Road wheels, as well as 30 new street wheels and various new tire designs.

There are six new co-op missions available with the update. Galaxy Superyacht owners can host them from the bridge of their ship, or by calling the captain from their iFruit phone.

The missions can be played solo or with an organization for back up as the players “embark on nautical vengeance.”

Through August 19, these new missions will net double rewards, and people who host and complete all six missions will get a maritime outfit for their character.

Two new Open Wheel race cars make their debut with the update along with a new Open Wheel Race Series, with nine new tracks ranging “from racing across Land Act Dam to dodging turbines in RON Alternates Wind Farm.”

There have been some updates to the gameplay as well: Now players can change their tires when they pit, and tires will show wear and tear. Another new feature involves players getting ghosted to other drivers when they either sit stationary for too long or go the wrong way on the course. For the rest of the week, players will also get double rewards on Open Wheel Races.

Rockstar has added a race creator that lets players make their own custom tracks.

“The Open Wheel Race Creator delivers over 60 new props, including racetrack archways, pit-stops, paddocks, and more. Just keep an eye out for bits of twisted chassis and flying loose wheels — some hairpins might be a little too tight,” Rockstar said.

Business battles have been revamped in the update, and so have the rewards.

“Trek out to sea and stage a cooperative assault on an idling aircraft carrier before duking it out for the goods, or fight and hack your way through one of several factories to reach the nucleus and earn a hefty pay-day,” Rockstar said.

Through August 19, winning a business battle will net the player a pink dot tech mask, in addition to other rewards.

This series features eight competitive modes that happen specifically in the casino and they include variations like “Every Bullet Counts and Slasher and outright competitive mayhem in Hardest Target and Resurrection.”

This week, playing the series gets a player double rewards. The series can be launched two ways: through the Quick Job Menu or in the updated bunker series near the resort.

Two new arcade cabinets, QUB3D and Axe of Fury, have also been added, as well as a mission to collect 10 props stolen from a film execs office, for a special reward. There are also a bunch of new clothing items and the ability to hunt down low-level drug deals for rewards.

GTA players who’ve connected their Prime Gaming accounts to Social Club can earn a $200,000 bonus, as well as other miscellaneous discounts on gear and vehicles.