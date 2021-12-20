Here’s how Facebook has altered the look of YOUR News Feed.

Here’s how Facebook has changed the look of YOUR News Feed.

Throughout the year of 2021, META tweaked Facebook’s News Feed.

Here’s a rundown of what you might have overlooked.

On Monday, the tech giant published a list of all the new features and tests for Facebook’s News Feed that it had launched this year on its blog.

In a blog post, the company stated that all of the changes were made for the benefit of their users, with the goal of “giving people who use Facebook more control over their News Feed” and “reducing negative experiences.”

“Continually evaluate the effectiveness of News Feed ranking signals and provide people insight into how content appears in their feeds,” Meta added.

Meta also claimed in the blog post that they have made significant progress in providing greater transparency into “how the News Feed ranking process works, what gets distributed, and why.”

The following is a timeline of all of Facebook’s News Feed features and tests this year:

In February, the company began testing measures to reduce political content in News Feed in response to user feedback.

“Choose Who Can Comment,” “Favorites,” and “Feed Filter Bar” were among the new features added to the social media app in March.

They also added the “Why Am I Seeing This” feature to suggested posts, giving users more “context and control” over what they see and share in News Feed.

Facebook started testing in April to incorporate user feedback and criticism about the content they wanted to see more of or less of in their News Feed.

In May, Meta announced new ways for users on Facebook and Instagram to display reaction counts.

The company released its first-ever “Widely Viewed Content Report” in August, revealing which News Feed content is most popular in the United States.

In September, Facebook released its “Content Distribution Guidelines.”

The company defines content as “borderline and likely violating our community standards, sensational health content, and unoriginal video content,” according to the report.

In November, the company released its second “Widely Viewed Content Report,” announcing plans to make News Feed controls more accessible to both users and advertisers.

Because it had no “significant effect on the news ecosystem,” Facebook removed a feature called “transparent authorship signal” this month.

“We will continue to boost quality news by improving more impactful News Feed signals,” they said, adding that “we still prioritize original reporting in News Feed.”

