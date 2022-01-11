Here’s how humans might get around the Moon – a new lunar buggy is on the way.

This is how humans may travel around the Moon in the future – a new lunar buggy is on the way.

GM has revealed that it is developing a fleet of lunar rovers for astronauts to use on the moon.

For the project, GM has teamed up with Lockheed Martin, an American aerospace, arms, defense, information security, and technology company.

“GM is a global leader in automobile manufacturing and technology, and Lockheed Martin is a global leader in spacecraft,” said Kirk Shireman, vice president of Lockheed Martin’s Lunar Exploration Campaigns.

“It just makes perfect sense for the two companies to join forces to build a lunar mobility system,” he added.

According to a Lockheed Martin press release, mankind has only explored 5% of the moon, so their mission is to assist astronauts in exploring the remaining 95% using motorized vehicles.

Of course, there are numerous questions to consider when designing a fleet of space buggies (each with its own purpose).

“We have to figure out how to avoid bringing them into contact, how to avoid putting a dimple in the mesh tires, how to avoid low-speed contact,” said Jeff Nield, GM Defense’s Director of Product and Experience.

Nield also expressed concerns about traffic and, more specifically, collisions.

This is a massive project, but one that GM has worked on before, having assisted in the development of the first vehicle for Apollo 15 nearly 50 years ago.

The Apollo Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV) rover allowed astronauts to explore the moon’s surface in unprecedented ways.

It was folded twice to fit into a small compartment on the lunar rover before being unpacked and driven across the moon for 4.7 miles.

GM, according to Nield, has spent a lot of time studying older vehicles to see what they can do with the newer models.

“It is not our job to rule out anything that has been proven on the lunar surface.”

“It’s to fill in the gaps,” Nield explained.

“A lot of the vehicles sent have a hard time doing what we call’surviving the night,’ so we want something that can survive the night — it needs to charge via solar, hibernate, and wake up,” he explained.

According to Nield, astronauts’ bulky, protective suits and gear aren’t the only issue, but the lack of gravity is.

“We began researching the best way to steer a vehicle without using your feet.

The original rover had a T handle that controlled forward, reverse, and steering, similar to that of a helicopter.

“Our team will try to come up with a more intuitive way to do it,” Nield explained.

Whatever design GM chooses, we can expect it to alter how humans explore…

