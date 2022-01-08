Here’s how I made (dollar)5,000 playing The Sandbox metaverse game – and how you can too.

After spending ‘a few hours’ playing The Sandbox Metaverse game, LOGAN Welbaum has made the equivalent of around (dollar)5,000.

Welbaum, a former Facebook and Google employee, was given the opportunity to participate in The Sandbox alpha.

The Sandbox’s play-to-earn option is only available to those who have won a raffle ticket to the alpha, which he did.

Welbaum tells Business Insider that he was already a LAND owner, which allowed him to enter the LAND owner raffle for a chance to win an Alpha Pass.

The raffle had only 1,000 tickets available, with each LAND owned effectively giving entrants an additional entry.

There were also daily social media contests, and OpenSea was recommended for those who wanted in, as some Alpha Pass owners were selling theirs rather than participating.

Welbaum claims he only played for a few hours during the alpha’s first season and earned 1,000 SAND.

Based on the current trading price, that’s just under (dollar)5,000, which isn’t bad for a day in-game.

Season Two of the Sandbox Alpha has already been confirmed, and Welbaum recommends that you keep an eye on the game’s social media accounts for updates on the next round of Alpha passes.

If you own LAND, as he does, your chances of winning are much better.

Welbaum didn’t just buy digital real estate in The Sandbox; he also paid $2,000 in Decentraland’s MANA token to pick up parcels there.

Welbaum claims that the selling prices of adjacent lots indicate that his could be worth around (dollar)40,000.

In our Gala Games vs. The Sandbox vs. Decentraland explainer, you can learn more about these metaverse games.

In a few weeks, millions of Xbox users will be deprived of access to these six games.

This year, a Pokemon sleep tracking game may be released.

How to get started in the Ertha metaverse game of play-to-earn crypto.

Do you have a story for the Infosurhoy Tech and Science team? Email us at [email protected]