Here’s how tiny lasers might help us find extraterrestrial life.

Here’s how tiny lasers could help us find extraterrestrial life.

For years, researchers have used radio to try to detect extraterrestrial life, but now they’re experimenting with lasers to see if they can find aliens.

Last year, the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) announced LaserSETI, a program that will detect possible laser pulses from beyond the solar system.

In order to achieve this goal, SETI needed to build a network of instruments that would monitor the entire night sky.

In late December 2021, the scientists completed the installation of a second device, which includes an expensive lens-camera-computer combo, at Haleakala Observatory, which is located on a mountaintop in Maui, Hawaii.

For the past seven decades, researchers have relied on stray radio waves that can only scan a small fraction of the sky (and not for a long time).

“In theory, messaging by light has a fundamental advantage over radio in that it can convey far more bits per second – typically a half-million times as many,” SETI researchers wrote in a statement.

“This increased bandwidth,” the officials explained, “could make lasers useful for communicating with off-world colonies, for example.”

The east-facing instrument on Haleakala will work in tandem with a similar west-facing device at Robert Ferguson Observatory in Sonoma.

Both instruments can scan a 150-degree arc of the night sky a thousand times per second for laser pulses, which could indicate intelligent life.

Despite the fact that the two instruments are significant advancements in space exploration, more instruments are needed around the world to fully cover the night sky.

The LaserSETI project’s lead investigator, Eliot Gillum, told The Daily Beast, “We’re always trying to cover the entire sky.”

“A typical astronomy research telescope [can only]look at about one-millionth of the sky at a time,” according to Berkeley astronomer Dan Werthimer, so researchers’ best bet for detecting extraterrestrial life is to have all-sky coverage around the clock.

“If ET flashes us once a day, once a month, or once a year,” Werthimer continued, “we’d be very lucky to detect the flash with a telescope that can only examine a small part of the sky.”

