Here’s how to avoid cleaning your earbuds incorrectly.

Earbuds are a necessary accessory for those of us who listen to music on the go, but yours may contain a variety of harmful substances.

Dirt, skin particles, and earwax can quickly accumulate, providing a breeding ground for germs and bacteria.

To protect yourself and your ears from harm, keep your devices clean at all times.

However, some common cleaning methods may be causing more harm than good.

Some people believe that rinsing their earbuds with water will clean them and remove any buildup.

That is incorrect.

Earbuds contain electronic circuits that can be irreversibly damaged by water.

Using sharp objects to pick off debris, such as tooth picks or pins, is another method to avoid, as this can damage the surface or the electronics inside.

Metal or wire brushes are in the same boat.

The most effective method for removing all that gunk from your earbuds without harming them is actually quite simple.

Simply dampen a microfiber cloth with fresh water and wipe down the surface gently.

Make sure the devices aren’t overly wet and that any excess moisture is absorbed.

Set your earbuds down on a flat surface once you have finished wiping them down gently.

Before putting your earbuds in the charging case and turning them on, make sure they are completely dry.

This method of cleaning commonplace devices without causing damage to them can also be used to clean other devices like your television remote or your phone.