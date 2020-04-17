Here’s how to crack on with the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day event

Animal Crossing: New Horizons kicks off April 2020 with its annual Bunny Day celebration. Inspired by Easter egg hunts, the event brings a special furniture set and a special guest to players’ islands.

Once you track him down, Zipper T. Bunny tasks your villager with hunting eggs throughout the town. But don’t eat them. They only work like fruit in New Horizons. Instead, you’re to use each variety of egg to craft event-exclusive furniture from Bunny Day DIY recipes. Craft them all, and the blasted bunny will give you a Zipper toy to remember him by. He’ll get you started with a single recipe, but just like the eggs, you’ll have to find the rest yourself. We’ll show you how to make the most of Bunny Day and collect all the egg furniture out there.

Zipper T. Bunny first arrives on April 1. But time-travelers beware, you can’t access Bunny Day, or any other seasonal events for that matter, early. Even though Bunny Day was included in the last version 1.1.1 patch, you’ll need to open the game and connect to the internet on April 1 before the holiday is finally playable.

That also means that players who have skipped ahead will have to go back in time to play the event.

Bunny Day lasts from April 1 through April 12 (Easter Sunday), making it the first time an Animal Crossing Bunny Day event has been more than a single-day affair.

Bunny Day is all about the aptly named Bunny Day set. It’s a collection of vibrant patterned furniture and clothing, ranging from festive lighting and fences, all the way to a very uncomfortable bed.

In the past, Bunny Day rewards were dished out by Zipper in exchange for tickets found inside eggs hidden all around the village. In New Horizons, the idea of collecting eggs remains the same, but they’re used as DIY materials to craft these items instead.

Zipper will give you one of these recipes to get you started, but it’s up to you to find the rest. Friendly villagers will sometimes rush over to give you one they’ve found, whereas others can be found in colorful balloons floating across the sky. Most will hold Sky Eggs, but keep your eyes peeled and you’ll grab a bunch of new recipes from these airborne presents in no time.

The Bunny Day set is completely different in design to the original Egg Day set from other Animal Crossing games. Being a totally new set, we’ll be updating this list of Bunny Day set recipes as they’re discovered. Here’s what we’ve found so far:

*These items have additional unlock conditions

If you’re going to craft the entire Bunny Day set by April 12, you’re going to need a bunch of different eggs.

Zipper has hidden six different types of eggs around the island: Sky, Earth, Wood, Water, Leaf, and Stone. You can probably guess where each of these come from. You won’t need too many of each to craft single Bunny Day DIY recipe projects, but with a Redditor’s handy spreadsheet revealing it takes a total of 202 eggs to make the lot, expect to put some time and effort into this event. For clarification, here’s where you’ll find each type of egg:

Except for Sky and Water Eggs specifically, the number of these chocolatey treats scattered across your island is finite and at the mercy of the daily reset, so you’ll have to pick and choose which items to craft on any given day. Once you’ve dug your holes and whacked your rocks, that’s about it for your Earth and Stone eggs for the day. The same goes for Wood and Leaf. Shake them down like fruit and chop them out like wood and you’re done.

Unless you get using those Nook Miles Tickets, that is. If you’re eager to finish off the set as quickly as possible, hop on your trusty seaplane and jet off to another deserted island. You’ll have plenty more rocks, trees, and holes to burn your tools out on here.

On your mission to collect stacks of the different Bunny Day eggs, you’re likely to conjure up a recipe or two for themed outfits along the way. This seems to happen after collecting around 10 of the same egg, but it can happen earlier or later, too, so it’s probably a random event that you shouldn’t try to force.

The outfits in question are a full set, consisting of a suit, shoes, and hat, and their designs will match that of the egg they’re inspired by. Each set requires only seven of that particular egg design to craft, so it shouldn’t prove too difficult to craft all six outfits.

If dressing up like a newborn lizard emerging from a brightly colored egg isn’t your idea of “cute”, then maybe the Bunny Day party dress and hat will eggcite. To unlock the absolutely adorable egg party dress and hat combo, you’ll need to unlock all six of the patterned egg outfits outlined in the section above. Don’t go thinking you can get the ensemble without going on the hunt. Once you think up the final egg outfit recipe, you’ll conjure up a way to combine the patterns of each, resulting in DIY recipes for both the Egg party dress and Egg party hat automatically.

You’ll need a total of five of each egg to craft the two pieces. So unless you’ve already smashed a bunch of those eggs together to make some furniture, you should have enough by the time you unlock the recipe.