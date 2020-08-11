Here’s how to download iOS 12 on your iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch

Apple has released iOS 12, the latest version of its mobile and tablet operating system. While the update mainly focuses on delivering a faster and more responsive OS across a range of older iPhones and iPads, it also packs a host of new apps and features.

The new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR ship with it pre-installed, but here we’ll take a look at how to install iOS 12 on older iPhones and iPads.

First, make sure your device is capable of running iOS 12. Like iOS 11, iOS 12 is only compatible with 64-bit devices — which means 32-bit devices like the iPhone 5 won’t be able to run the update.

Here are the supported iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch devices:

Before you update to the iOS 12, you should make sure to back up your device’s data. That way, if you lose anything while downloading the new OS, it will be easy to restore things back to the way they were.

You can choose to back up data on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch via iCloud — or via iTunes on a PC or Mac.

Here’s how to back up an iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch using iCloud:

If you choose to back up your device using a computer, you can use the built-in backup function via iTunes.

Here’s how to back up an iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch using iTunes:

The easiest way to get iOS 12 is to install it right on the iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch you want to update.

If you prefer, you can download and install iOS 12 from your computer using iTunes. Here’s how: