Here’s how to find the HIDDEN web browser on your PS5.

Because of the PS5 shortage, many new owners are unaware that their console has an internet browser.

The PS5 has a web browser, just like the PS4, but it’s not as easy to find.

It’s also not fully functional, as it won’t let you type in URLs, but it’ll get the job done if your phone, tablet, and computer all stop working at the same time.

In the system settings, there’s a web browser option, implying that official support will be available soon.

After all, it took Sony more than a year to release the PS5 faceplates.

There are a couple of ways to do this that involve digging through the system’s menus, but we’ll take the quick and easy route.

All you need is at least one friend on your list, but if you’re having trouble finding one, create an alt account and keep the name of it handy.

While we wait for Sony to release something more official, this method is unquestionably the best available.

The Control Centre menu, which is a row of shortcut icons that overlays whatever you’re doing, is accessed by pressing the PS button on the DualSense.

To bring up a list of your friends and parties, scroll across to Game Base and select it.

Choose a friend who will gladly ignore all of your messages, or DM your alternate account.

Simply type ‘Google.com’ into a new message and send it on its way.

This becomes a hyperlink that you can click to open the web browser once it has been sent.

You won’t be able to type specific URLs into the address bar, but you can use the search bar to find what you need.

If necessary, you can pin the website to the left or right side of your screen to create a multi-window effect.

Simply press the options button to open the menu, then select ‘Pin to Side,’ choose which side you want it on, and confirm your selection with the X button.

Simply press the PS button to bring up the Control Centre, where you’ll see an internet browser card to unpin.

When you press the options button on the DualSense, you’ll be given the option to move it or close it.

