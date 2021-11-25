Here’s how to get Amazon Alexa for your car for just £29 right now.

For Black Friday 2021, AMAZON has slashed the price of its Echo Auto smart speaker.

Amazon’s popular car gadget has been reduced in price from £49.99 to £29.99 thanks to a massive discount.

That’s a £20 (or 40%) savings.

It’s a simple way to upgrade your motor with Alexa, and it won’t be cheaper for a while.

This is also the lowest price the Echo Auto has ever been sold at, according to Amazon’s price history.

If you’ve been eyeing something on Amazon, Black Friday is usually when you can get the best deal.

It’s also a great Christmas present for someone who owns an older car model that doesn’t come with Alexa.

Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, is usually limited to speakers used at home.

The Echo Auto, on the other hand, connects to your vehicle using all of Alexa’s tricks.

Your car’s 12V power outlet or USB port is used to power her.

Alexa connects to your speaker system via Bluetooth or a 3.5mm audio jack.

That means it won’t work in older cars unless there’s a way to connect it to the speakers.

You’ll also need to connect her to your smartphone’s Alexa app so she can access mobile internet.

Because some cars already have Alexa built in, this is a great option for anyone with an older model – or one that lacks the fancy Amazon technology.

“Customers tell us they want to take Alexa with them wherever they go,” said Eric Saarnio, an Amazon executive.

“We’re ecstatic to provide them with a simple way to add Alexa to the vehicle they already own.”

The Echo Auto, like other Alexa speakers, can provide news and weather updates, schedule appointments, and play music.

She can also use third-party Skills, such as ordering a Domino’s pizza or activating your home’s smart heating.

Alexa’s ability to play audiobooks is also a handy feature that would be useful in the car.

She can read your Kindle books aloud in her own voice or play back proper audiobooks.

The Auto, according to Amazon, has a custom eight-microphone array that is designed to pick up your voice in the awkward and noisy vehicle environment.

All of the prices in this article were correct at the time of publication, but they may have changed since then.

Before making any purchase, always do your own research.

We may earn affiliate revenue if you click on a link in this story.

