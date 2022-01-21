Here’s how to get CyberGhost VPN for £1.59 per month – this offer is only available for a limited time.

Here’s how to get CyberGhost VPN for £1.59 a month – hurry, this offer is only for a limited time.

If you’re looking for a VPN but don’t want to spend a fortune, CyberGhost has a deal that’s well worth checking out.

If you sign up for the three-year plan, you’ll pay just £1.59 per month, plus you’ll get three extra months for free.

This is 84% less than the standard monthly plan, which costs £9.99 per month.

Journalists from The Sun independently selected this article and any featured products.

The article’s recommendations are all based on expert editorial opinion.

We may receive compensation if you click on a link and purchase a product; this helps to support The Sun and has no bearing on our recommendations.

Of course, you’ll be signing up for CyberGhost’s services for three years, so there’s a trade-off here.

Fortunately, there’s a 45-day money-back guarantee, giving most users enough time to decide whether or not this is the right VPN for them.

However, we recommend doing some research before jumping in – check out our Best VPN article for a list of our favorite services.

Check out our expert Surfshark VPN review and ExpressVPN review for in-depth, tried-and-true verdicts on two major services.

If you’re looking for a general deal, go to our Sun Vouchers page, where we have hundreds of special offers listed.

We collaborate with retailers and brands on everything from high-street fashion to fiber-optic broadband – we’re all about bringing the best discounts, deals, and coupon codes to our readers.

There’s even a page devoted to the January sales.

If you want to learn more about how to protect your cybersecurity, check out our VPN explainer.

On that note, here are some reasons why you should never use free hotel WiFi while on vacation.

Here’s more on VPNs being legal to make sure you’re on the right track.