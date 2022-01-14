Here’s how to keep snoopers out of your iPhone.

Here’s everything Apple recommends for protecting your iPhone from prying eyes.

PHONE HACKING SEEMS TO BE AT AN ALL-TIME HIGH RECENTLY — here’s how to protect your iPhone with iOS’ internal settings.

Since the first iPhone was released in 2007, Apple has emphasized the importance of “privacy” on their devices, calling it one of its core values and a “fundamental human right.”

As a result, Apple has included a slew of free privacy features on every iPhone that are both simple to access and use.

“We design Apple products to protect your privacy and give you control over your information,” the company said in a statement. “It’s not always easy, but that’s the kind of innovation we believe in.”

Here are five iPhone privacy features you should use right away.

While this seems like common sense, you’d be surprised how many people don’t protect their iPhones with a passcode.

The passcode feature is considered “the most important” by Apple, which is why it is one of the first settings that the phone prompts you to set up when you turn on a brand new iPhone.

You can set up a numerical code, Tap Touch ID, or Face ID passcode depending on your iPhone model.

Tap Settings andgt; Face ID andamp; Passcode on an iPhone with Face ID.

Turn Passcode On, or Change Passcode on an iPhone with a Home button by going to Settings andgt; Touch ID andamp; Passcode andgt; Turn Passcode On, or Change Passcode.

Tap Passcode Options to see the options for creating a password.

When it debuted in 2010, this service was arguably one of the most innovative from any smartphone manufacturer.

Find My iPhone not only locates your iPhone if it’s lost or stolen, but it also prevents it from being activated or used by others.

Go to Settings andgt; Find My [device]to turn this feature on.

Turn on Find My Network to see your device even if it’s not connected.

You can also enable Share My Location if you want your friends or family to know where you are.

Every iPhone comes with a built-in feature that allows your device to generate strong passwords for you that you don’t have to remember.

People frequently reuse passwords, making it easier for hackers to gain access to your accounts; as a result, this feature is particularly useful for keeping your online services secure.

When you create a new account on an app or website, this feature usually appears on its own; all you have to do is tap on Choose the Suggested Password after it generates one for you automatically.

This service is included in the iCloud(plus) subscription, but it may be worth it…

