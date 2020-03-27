Here’s how to request a credit limit increase for your credit card

Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.

Source: The Points Guy

A ton of credit cards allow you to request an increase to your credit limit. However, all of them have different methods of making that request as well as different conditions for how and when it would be considered. In order to make things easier, we’ve put together a list of popular credit card issuers and the way you can request a credit limit increase with them. American Express Requesting a credit limit increase with American Express is really simple, and can be done completely online. American Express says, however, that your card must be open for at least 60 days before you can increase the limit. “You can request a credit limit increase on your personal or small business (OPEN) Card through your online account. Click ‘Increase Line of Credit’. You can request a credit limit increase once your account has been opened for at least 60 days.”

Bank of America Bank of America also allows you to request a credit limit through your online banking account. The bank does say that if you are not able to make the request online, to call the number on the back of your credit card and talk to a bank representative for more help. “If your account is eligible to request a credit line increase online, you’ll be able to make the request by signing in to Online Banking, selecting your credit card account, then select the Request a credit line increase link under Card Details in Account Summary. If your account is not eligible to request an increase online, please call the number on the back of your credit card.” Barclays Barclays allows its customers to request a credit limit increase online. The company says that it will normally give you an answer to your request immediately, but if not, they will get back to you in one day. “You can request either an increase or a decrease in your credit limit online. Just tell us what you’d like your credit limit to be and we’ll see what we can do for you. If we decide to change it, we’ll update it straight away. If we can’t change it, we’ll let you know – usually within 24 hours.” Capital One Capital One lets its cardholders request a credit limit increase through their online account as well. They explain that they will normally give you a decision on your request right away, but if not, they will contact you within a few days by mail. If approved, they will also allow you to lower the credit limit to what you want rather than approving you for as much as possible without your input. “You’ll need to give us some information like your total annual income, employment status and monthly mortgage or rent payment, so have that handy. Sometimes your new limit is approved immediately. Other times, it can take a few days. We’ll send you a letter by mail with details about the decision. We approve you for the highest amount we can offer and give you the option to choose a lower one if that works better for you.”

Chase Chase also allows all of its credit card members to request a credit limit increase through its online portal. It doesn’t leave many details on the site, but it is safe to assume that a credit decision will be made either instantaneously or within a few days.

Citi Citi offers its customers a few ways to request a credit limit increase. You can make a request online, by phone, or even mail in an application. They detail all of the options available on its website.

