Here’s how to request a credit limit increase for your credit card

Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.
Source: The Points Guy
A ton of credit cards allow you to request an increase to your credit limit. However, all of them have different methods of making that request as well as different conditions for how and when it would be considered.
In order to make things easier, we’ve put together a list of popular credit card issuers and the way you can request a credit limit increase with them.
American Express
Requesting a credit limit increase with American Express is really simple, and can be done completely online. American Express says, however, that your card must be open for at least 60 days before you can increase the limit.
“You can request a credit limit increase on your personal or small business (OPEN) Card through your online account. Click ‘Increase Line of Credit’. You can request a credit limit increase once your account has been opened for at least 60 days.”
Best cash back
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 3 months. Earn 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations, 3% Cash Back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more, and 1% Cash Back on other purchases. Low intro APR: 0% for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable rate, currently 12.99% to 23.99%. $95 annual fee.
Bank of America
Bank of America also allows you to request a credit limit through your online banking account. The bank does say that if you are not able to make the request online, to call the number on the back of your credit card and talk to a bank representative for more help.
“If your account is eligible to request a credit line increase online, you’ll be able to make the request by signing in to Online Banking, selecting your credit card account, then select the Request a credit line increase link under Card Details in Account Summary. If your account is not eligible to request an increase online, please call the number on the back of your credit card.”
Barclays
Barclays allows its customers to request a credit limit increase online. The company says that it will normally give you an answer to your request immediately, but if not, they will get back to you in one day.
“You can request either an increase or a decrease in your credit limit online. Just tell us what you’d like your credit limit to be and we’ll see what we can do for you. If we decide to change it, we’ll update it straight away. If we can’t change it, we’ll let you know – usually within 24 hours.”
Capital One
Capital One lets its cardholders request a credit limit increase through their online account as well. They explain that they will normally give you a decision on your request right away, but if not, they will contact you within a few days by mail. If approved, they will also allow you to lower the credit limit to what you want rather than approving you for as much as possible without your input.
“You’ll need to give us some information like your total annual income, employment status and monthly mortgage or rent payment, so have that handy. Sometimes your new limit is approved immediately. Other times, it can take a few days. We’ll send you a letter by mail with details about the decision. We approve you for the highest amount we can offer and give you the option to choose a lower one if that works better for you.”
Simple cash back
Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card
One-time $150 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day. 0% intro APR on purchases for 15 months; 15.49% to 25.49% variable APR after that. 0% intro APR on balance transfers for 15 months; 15.49% to 25.49% variable APR after that; 3% fee on the amounts transferred within the first 15 months. Pay no annual fee or foreign transaction fees.
Chase
Chase also allows all of its credit card members to request a credit limit increase through its online portal. It doesn’t leave many details on the site, but it is safe to assume that a credit decision will be made either instantaneously or within a few days.
More cash back
Chase Freedom®
Grab a $150 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. Also, get 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Outside of that, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers (then a variable APR of 16.49% to 25.24%). No annual fee.
Citi
Citi offers its customers a few ways to request a credit limit increase. You can make a request online, by phone, or even mail in an application. They detail all of the options available on its website.
Double the cash
Citi® Double Cash Card
Earn cash back twice. Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Balance Transfer Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 13.99% to 23.99%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month. There is a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Discover
Discover doesn’t give many details of its credit limit increase program on its website, but it does direct those interested to apply for a credit limit increase by logging in through its website.
Goldman Sachs (Apple Card)
You can request a credit limit increase for your Apple Card by chatting with Goldman Sachs customer support through the Wallet app on your iPhone. Apple says that Goldman Sachs will need your history with Apple Card to determine if you are eligible for an increase and that you may need to hold your card for at least six months before the bank will consider an increase.
“Goldman Sachs will need your credit history with Apple Card to inform any request for credit limit increases on Apple Card, and this can take six months or more. “
U.S. Bank
U.S. Bank credit cardholders are able to request a credit limit increase by logging in to their online account. They do note that certain credit cards need to go through a different process and members will need to call in for those specific cards.
“Cardmembers who have a Visa Signature®, World MasterCard® or a FlexPerks® Travel Rewards American Express® Card do not have a traditional credit limit and will need to call Cardmember Service to increase their Revolving Line of Credit.”
Wells Fargo
Unfortunately, it does not appear that Wells Fargo credit card customers can apply for a credit limit increase online and instead will have to call into the bank to go through the application process.
“To request a credit limit increase, call us at 1-800-642-4720.”
Contact your credit card issuer
While most credit cards will allow you to request a credit limit increase online, there is a handful that still requires you to call into customer service. If you are unsure which method is available to you, or you have questions about the application process, call in to your card issuer’s customer service team and they will be happy to guide you through the process.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.