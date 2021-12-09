Here’s how to send cryptocurrency to your friends via WhatsApp.

Here’s how to send cryptocurrency to your friends using WhatsApp.

For a select group of users in the United States, the chatting platform is testing a cryptocurrency payment option.

The lucky users can use cryptocurrency to send and receive money in a WhatsApp chat.

The feature is powered by Novi, Meta’s own digital wallet, which it owns.

Pax Dollars can be used to make payments.

Because Pax currency is linked to the US dollar, it is considered a’stablecoin.’

Payments, according to Novi, will be simple and similar to sending any other type of WhatsApp attachment.

“Novi is a new way to send and receive money — instantly, securely, and without fees,” says the Novi website.

“With Novi on WhatsApp, you can send money without ever having to leave your WhatsApp conversation.”

In the United States.”

“Using Novi on WhatsApp is simple,” it continued.

You can use your existing Novi account or create a new one if you don’t already have one.

“Transfers go through instantly, whether you’re sending a birthday gift or assisting with bills.”

On Android, the feature should appear as a paper clip icon, while on iPhone, it should appear as a plus icon.

Then simply choose “Payment” from the drop-down menu that appears.

The feature will have no effect on WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption, making payments extremely safe.

There’s no word on when the feature will be expanded to include more users or countries.

