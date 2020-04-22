Here’s How To Set Up 2-Factor Verification On Nintendo Switch

It’s a good time to secure your Nintendo Switch online account. Not just because anytime is a good time to beef up your online security, but because Nintendo recommends taking a few extra security steps given recent reports of account breaches. One common security measure Nintendo recommends is to set up 2-factor verification, but how?

With 2-factor verification enabled, you’ll need both your password and a unique code sent to your mobile device at the time of login. This way, even if your account password is compromised, a potential bad actor wouldn’t be able to obtain your unique code–and you’ll get an alert on your phone when someone tries. Fortunately, the process of signing up for two-step verification is simple.

First, sign in to your Nintendo account from a web browser, and then select “Sign-in and security settings.” Edit the Two-Step Verification settings and click the option to enable it, then submit. A confirmation will be sent to your email, and then you’ll just follow the on-screen prompts to scan a QR Code using the free Google Authenticator app. You’ll be given a one-time verification code to enable it, as well as a list of backup codes in case you ever need to access it without the Authenticator app. Be sure to copy those codes down and put them somewhere safe.

This is in addition to other common-sense steps you can take to protect your account, like not reusing passwords across sites, changing your passwords regularly, and making your passwords hard-to-guess alphanumeric strings of letters and numbers. A password manager can help detect reused passwords and set up reminders to change them, as well as generate secure alphanumeric passwords.

Nintendo confirmed that it is aware of reports of account breaches, which have been said to fraudulently purchase items like Fortnite V-Bucks.