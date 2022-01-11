Here’s how to use a secret Facebook Messenger feature to unlock HIDDEN tricks.

On Facebook Messenger, a TIKTOK tech expert has shared a cool effect that you can send to your friends.

By virtually gift wrapping your message in pink wrapping paper, the fun feature adds a little cheer to your conversations.

In an upload last year, TiKToker @textinglumberjack showed their followers how to “unwrap” the gift by tapping it before reading the text inside.

It’s a fun way to end a text message congratulating a Facebook friend on a birthday, anniversary, or other significant occasion.

Open the Facebook Messenger app on your iPhone or Android device to begin using the feature.

Tap the recipient you want to send a message to, then start typing in the text box at the bottom of the screen.

If you don’t type out your message first, the option to turn it into a gift will not appear in the app.

Tap the stickers icon next to the send button once your text is complete.

Select the pink present option in the Effects section of your screen.

Your message will be sent as soon as you tap it.

The lid will come off when the recipient taps on the present, allowing them to see your message.

To make your messages more visually interesting, use the Effects tab to add fire, love hearts, and other visual embellishments.

Last year, the feature was introduced in the United States, but it is not yet available in all regions.

If you don’t have access to them, don’t worry: there are plenty of other text effects to choose from…

If you have an iPhone, you can use a series of hidden codewords to add a laser light show to texts sent via iMessage.

The feature has been available on iPhone for some time, but it is frequently highlighted by fans on platforms such as TikTok, causing it to go viral.

You can also make balloons float up from the bottom of your friend’s screen on their birthday, in addition to the laser effect.

If you wish someone a “happy new year” in January, fireworks will burst across the message.

Simply type one of the following codewords into iMessage to send someone a fun animation.

For the effect to appear, the recipient must own an iPhone.

If you don’t want to use a codeword, you can always type your message and then hold down the blue send button.

This will bring up a menu of effects that you can apply to any message.

Below you’ll find a list of the codewords and their effects.

In addition…

