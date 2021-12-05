Here’s how to watch the Geminids, the year’s ‘best’ meteor shower, according to NASA.

The Geminids, the year’s ‘best’ meteor shower, is best observed in the following way, according to NASA.

The Geminid meteor shower is expected to light up the night sky over the United States in the coming days, so STARGAZERS may be in for a treat.

According to NASA, the Geminid meteor shower began on Saturday and will peak on the evening and dawn of December 13-14, making it the “best” meteor shower of the year.

According to earthsky.org, the showers will end on December 17th.

Stargazers may see up to 50 flaming meteors per hour if the conditions are right, such as a dark night, with the peak occurring around 2 a.m.

According to NASA’s stargazing blog, the Geminid meteor shower is the “strongest meteor shower of the year.”

They’re “active” when Earth passes through a massive trail of dusty debris left by 3200 Phaethon, a strange, rocky object.

According to the agency, “dust and grit burn up in a flurry of’shooting stars’ when they run into Earth’s atmosphere.”

Finding the “darkest place you can,” preferably away from city lights, and letting your eyes adjust to the darkness for 30 minutes is recommended by Nasa for optimal viewing.

“Avoid looking at your phone at night because it will distort your vision,” the agency adds.

“Lie down on your back and look up as far as you can, taking in as much sky as possible.”

“Geminid meteors will begin to appear soon.”

Nasa will broadcast the peak of the shower on its “meteor watch” Facebook page for those who are unable to get outside.

The meteor shower occurs every year in mid-December and is a must-see for astronomers.

The flying space rocks are ejected from 3200 Phaethon, a mysterious 19,000-foot asteroid.

As the asteroid approaches Earth, its debris disperses into space.

Each December, this manifests itself as bright flashes.

At a speed of around 80,000 miles per hour, the rock debris burns up in the Earth’s atmosphere.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.