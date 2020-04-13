Here’s just how to get your powerful Final Fantasy XIV Shadowbringers relic tool

It’s been nearly a year considering that the release of Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers, however we’re only simply now obtaining the relic tool mission chain. A conventional grind that networks real MMORPG appeal, the Shadowbringers relic weapons were established to take after their Stormblood brother or sisters, bringing a time financial investment lots of really felt was far also rough– prior to an awesome raid topped off the expansion for those who were able to see it through to the end.

Arriving in Patch 5.25, the Shadowbringers relic chain Save the Queen: Blades of Gunnhildr whisks us from The First to The Source. Right here’s just how to make your relic tool fast.

Like any kind of pursuit, there are prerequisites you’ll need to have actually finished for this one to turn up. This requires a little bit of time traveling.

To start the Save the Queen: Blades of Gunnhildr pursuit chain, you’ll need to have fully finished the 24-man raid collection from back in Stormblood. That’s the Return to Ivalice raids Rabanastre, Ridorana Lighthouse, and Orbonne Monastery. Presuming you’re otherwise as much as day, having actually those pursuits done and dusted will cause the quest Hail to the Queen to appear in Kugane Market. Approve that, and also you’ll get on your way.

So after months of teasing, what does the Shadowbringers antique chain have in store? Not a great deal, actually. As far as relic weapon steps go, this is one of the tamest efforts yet. All you require to do is follow the pursuit’s natural development from Kugane Market.

It’s a long opening chain, so prepare to establish time apart for its few fights and also cutscenes. There’s nothing also difficult below, and as soon as you’re through adhering to the cutscenes, you’ll be provided specifically the correct amount of Thavnairian Scalepowder to craft your extremely first ilvl 485 Shadowbringers relic.

Since Shadowbringers spot 5.25, there is no Step 2 to the existing relic tool mission chain. We don’t know when the next action might arrive, yet we’ll upgrade this guide with ideas when it does. This might not take place up until patch 5.35 sometime in the summer, however it can happen much faster, also. It’s all supposition today. Maintain your eyes out for Letter from the Producer Live announcements for more info, or inspect back below regularly.

You can have as many different Shadowbringers relic tools as you have Level 80 courses if you actually desire to penalize on your own. At ilvl 485, they’re somewhat stronger than the current Ruby Weapon goes down, and relatively a lot easier to obtain.

To make another weapon, go back to Gerolt in Gangos. Hop onto one more Level 80 fight class as well as speak with his neighboring associate instead to grab the repeatable pursuit. Bring great deals of Thavnairian Scalepowder to this lad as well as you’ll have another relic weapon crafted.

Gangos is a little out of the means. It’ll no doubt get much larger in succeeding spots, however, for currently, its little size makes it hard to locate.

To obtain back to Gangos, all you need to do is travel to the Doman Enclave. If you in harmony with the aetherytes in both locations, you’ll be able to teleport from here to Gangos. If not, you’ll have to get on an additional boat from there.

Can not teleport to the Doman Enclave? You need to teleport to Namai and also take a trip about west to the dock. From there, you can take a boat to the Doman Enclave, and afterwards another boat to Gangos. Bear in mind to attune to the aetherytes this time around.

When it involves making a 2nd Resistance tool relic, you’ll require to get your own Thavnairian Scalepowder. This part falls much more in line with conventional relic actions, requiring you to get as well as spend a good amount of Poetics. You obtain these from nearly any kind of severe task these days, so you should not ever before have to function specifically difficult to obtain enough for Thavnairian Scalepowder.

When you have 1,000 Poetics, head to Auriana in Revenant’s Toll or Hismena over at Idyllshire to trade your tomestones for the needed quantity of Thavnairian Scalepowder.