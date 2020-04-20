Here’s the first real trailer for The Eddy, a Netflix series from the director of La La Land

Besides a moody teaser back in February, details on Netflix’s new series The Eddy have been scant. Now, a full trailer sheds a little more light on the series, which is directed by La La Land and First Man’s Damien Chazelle.

André Holland stars as Elliot Udo, who left behind his life in New York to start a jazz club, The Eddy, in Paris. Unfortunately, the club’s struggles are only beginning, as Elliot’s business partner Farid (Tahar Rahim) may have gotten mixed up in some shady dealings. As Elliot tries to keep things afloat, the arrival of his daughter Julie (Amandla Stenberg) and ups and downs in his relationship with Maja (Joanna Kulig), who fronts the house band, add to his mounting stress.

The trailer captures some of that anxiety as it becomes clear Elliot may have bitten off more than he can chew, and that what he left behind in New York may be catching up to him.

The Eddy is made up of eight episodes, all of which debut on Netflix on May 8.