Here’s What PS5’s Operating System Could Look Like

PlayStation 5’s operating system is a big talking point at the moment, after Sony patented new technology which will allow it to integrate game menus into the hardware’s main hub. It’s since emerged that the manufacturer wants to make playing its next-gen console as “easy as Netflix”, as PS5’s SSD is utilised to get you into titles faster than ever before.

And here’s a mock-up of how the machine’s main menu could look, courtesy of RightWeepyFanworms. While we reckon the fonts are a little small, the short video demonstrates how, upon highlighting a release, you can load specific save files and jump directly to the multiplayer mode. It’s all conceptual, but this is presumably the kind of thing we can expect from the upcoming system.

