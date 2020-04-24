Here’s where to pre-order the brand new iPhone SE (2020)

It’s official: The iPhone SE is back. Initially launched in 2016 along with the iPhone 6 and 6S, the first-generation iPhone SE proved very popular, and rumors of a successor to this budget- and pocket-friendly device have abounded since its release. Those rumors proved true this year (perhaps a bit later than many expected), arguably due to the recent success of other midrange “flagship alternatives” like the Google Pixel 3a.

The iPhone SE is now available for pre-order as well, with a starting price of just $399 for the 64GB model (128GB and 256GB models are also available) — although you can get one for even cheaper with pre-order deals and carrier offers that are already starting to pop up. To make it easy for you to find these bargains, we’ve scoured the big retailers and major carriers and have rounded up the best iPhone SE deals below. If you’re looking to pre-order Apple’s new pocket-sized iPhone, read on:

It’s worth noting that the 2020 iPhone SE is not just a re-release of the SE from 2016. The new iPhone SE is a second-generation refresh of that device, featuring a similar overall design with updated hardware and a few other improvements, and it’s considered part of the 13th iPhone generation along with the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max. In fact, the iPhone SE runs on the same A13 Bionic chip, meaning it’ll run the same apps and offer similar performance to its more expensive 13th-gen siblings.

Smartphones from pretty much all the major brands have continued to grow in size over the years, and those looking for an alternative to the plus-sized devices that are becoming increasingly less pocket-friendly should find much to like in the iPhone SE. With a 4.7-inch screen, it’s the exact same size as the iPhone 8 — not quite as small as the original 2016 iPhone SE (which was sized similarly to the iPhone 5 at just four inches) but still stands apart from the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro or the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max.

That said, arguably the biggest selling point of the iPhone SE is its price. It’s no secret that iPhones are expensive, with the flagship models regularly launching at $1,000 for the basic models, and even the more value-priced models like the iPhone 11 still ring in at $700 or so. The new 2020 iPhone SE, by contrast, has a starting launch price of just $399, putting it in the same price bracket as Android flagship alternatives like the Google Pixel 3a. That makes the iPhone SE a great choice for anybody who wants the polish, design, and intuitive software of an iPhone without the price tag that usually comes with one.