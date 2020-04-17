Here’s why the mid-range OnePlus Z didn’t debut alongside the OnePlus 8 series

The phone’s launch date has apparently been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Source: @OnLeaks
What you need to know
- According to a new rumor, the mid-range OnePlus Z is still on its way.
- Its has apparently been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis and is now expected to debut this summer.
- The phone is rumored to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset and a flat AMOLED display.
The rumored mid-range OnePlus smartphone was a no-show at the company’s OnePlus 8 series launch event earlier this week. According to reliable tipster @OnLeaks, however, the phone is still on its way, but has been delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis.
According to my sources, that model was initially planned to be unveiled along with the #OnePlus8 series during yesterday’s event but has been postponed (at least to upcoming summer) due to #CoronaVirus situation…
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) April 16, 2020
The tipster says the mid-range phone, expected to be called the OnePlus Z, will be launched sometime this summer. This is actually not the first time that the phone has been tipped to launch this summer. Leaker Ishan Agarwal had claimed last month that the OnePlus Z will launch in most markets by July. Agarwal had also suggested that the phone could be priced at around £400 in the U.K.
Since the OnePlus 8 Pro is now nearly as expensive as other flagship Android phones, the OnePlus Z could prove to be a great option for OnePlus fans who want features like 5G connectivity and a high refresh rate display at a relatively affordable price point. Rumors suggest the phone will arrive with a 90Hz AMOLED display, just like the standard OnePlus 8.
Try out 7-days of PureVPN for just $1 right now
Under the hood, however, the mid-ranger is expected to be powered by a less powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset. It is also tipped to feature a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB storage, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 4000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.
