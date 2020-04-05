Hidden functions in WhatsApp: You should know these top secret features

If you want to send your own message to several contacts without having to use the group function, you can now create broadcasts. In the menu under “New Broadcast” you select the desired contacts and send your message individually to the recipient.

You can save special texts with the asterisk function. You have to click on the desired message for a long time until it turns blue. At the top you will see the star in the options. If you click on it, this message is saved in the menu under “Star marked”.

You can mark the chat as unread so that a message that you have already read but that you would like to reply to in a while does not go under. If you keep your finger on the chat longer, the menu opens. Under the three points you will find the function “Mark as unread”. Now the chat has a green dot on the right edge and appears as unread.