HIDE your WhatsApp messages from nosy friends and jealous partners with these iPhone and Android hacks.

SNOOPING on your partner’s phone isn’t exactly a model of trust, but it happens all too frequently these days.

While you should probably have a proper discussion about boundaries and the source of their prying eyes, there are some steps you can take to protect your personal digital space.

Friends can be just as guilty as family members of sneaking a peek.

Because WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app, you can bet most suspicious other halves will start their search there.

So, what can you do to keep them away?

Did you know that just to open WhatsApp, you can use Face ID on iOS or a finger print lock on Android?

This will serve as an additional impediment to their entry.

All you have to do is go to WhatsApp Settings and select Account.

Choose Privacy from there.

Screen Lock is available on Apple devices, while Fingerprintlock is available on Android devices.

Switch it on by tapping it.

Notifications are yet another snooper’s dream.

On iOS and Android, the steps to disable them are slightly different.

On iOS, go to the main iPhone Settings section.

Find Notifications and select Show Previews from there.

Choose from two options: Never or WhenUnlocked.

Go to the main Settings menu on your Android phone.

On the lock screen, tap Privacy, then Notifications.

Choose between showing sensitive content only when the device is unlocked and not showing notifications at all.

Your phone’s messages should now be much safer, but a proper conversation to address the issue is still preferable.

In other news, Apple has become the first company to be valued at (dollar)3 trillion (£2.22 trillion) on the stock exchange.

After sharing nude imagery of fellow Twitch creator Amouranth, popular Twitch creator Sliker was banned from the platform.

In addition, internet users have been urged to check their online accounts for one of the year’s most serious cyber threats.

Do you have a story for the Infosurhoy Tech and Science team? Email us at [email protected]