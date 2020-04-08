Highly anticipated social game Sky: Children of the Light is now available on Android

Android players can dive in on this experience.
Source: thatgamecompany
What you need to know
- Sky: Children of the Light is a social experience developed by thatgamecompany.
- Pre-registration opened several months ago.
- It’s now available to play on Android devices.
A few months ago, we reported that Sky: Children of the Light, the next title from thatgamecompany, was coming to Android and was available for pre-registration. Today, we can confirmed that Sky: Children of the Light is now available for players on Android!
It’s a free-to-play game, with some in-app purchases that allow you to customize your character in different ways. There seven different realms to explore, which can do alongside other players. It’s worth noting that it requires your device to have Android 8.0 or higher installed.
Sky: Children of the Light is intended to grow and expand over time. thatgamecompany is known for developing visually moving games, such as 2013’s Journey on PlayStation 3.
Soaring high
Sky: Children of the Light
Take flight to the heavens
Sky: Children of the Light allows you to reach soaring heights with other players, exploring regions both bright and dark. With seven different dreams to explore and seasonal activities being added, there’s plenty to do and experience.
Get the most out of your Android gaming experience
SteelSeries Stratus Duo
($60 at Amazon)
A great Bluetooth controller for use with Android games that offer gamepad support that also includes a wireless USB dongle for gaming on PCs. Highly recommended!
Ventev Powercell 6010+ Portable USB-C Charger
($37 at Amazon)
This battery pack from Ventev is recommended so often because it’s so compact and convenient. You get a built-in USB-C cord, built-in AC prong for charging the unit, and 6000mAh battery capacity.
Spigen Style Ring
($13 at Amazon)
Of all the phone mounts and kickstands we’ve tested, the most consistently reliable and sturdy is the original Spigen Style Ring. It also has a minimalist hook mount for your car’s dashboard.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The ‘Super Pink Moon’ is tonight — here’s how to take pictures of it
On April 7, 2020, the stunning Super Pink Moon will make an appearance in the night sky. Here’s how to take an incredible photo of it!
These are the best games for your Android phone
We’re rounding up the best games, free and premium, you should be playing today.
Daily Coronavirus updates: Microsoft extends remote work guidelines
COVID-19 has already infected over 1.3 million people globally and caused over 76,500 fatalities. Here are all the ways the coronavirus is affecting the world.
These are the best phone-based party games to play while social distancing
Being on your phone doesn’t have to be a social faux pas, thanks to these great party-friendly games for Android!