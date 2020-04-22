HMD Global is finally getting around to updating the Nokia 2.3 with Android 10

Better late than never, I guess.
Source: Nokia
What you need to know
- HMG Global is updating the Nokia 2.3 to Android 10.
- The phone was slated to receive the update back in Q1 2020, so the company is a little behind schedule.
- It’s rolling out in multiple countries as a 1GB download
The $129 Nokia 2.3 from HMD Global did not ship with Android 10 out of the box, despite launching in the U.S. nearly five months after the OS’ launch. While the phone was slated to receive the update sometime by the end of March, HMD Global’s revised schedule pegged the 2.3’s rollout to sometime between Q1 and Q2 2020. And right on schedule, the update is now rolling out worldwide.
Nokia 2.3 users, now is your chance to update to Android 10! All performance-enhancing features are now available! Check here for more details and the availability in different countries https://t.co/[email protected] #Android10 #Nokia2dot3 pic.twitter.com/NRFETJCqOV
— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) April 22, 2020
Nokia’s support pages further clarify that the update will be staggered in waves. The first wave covers 40 countries, all the way from Armenia to Yemen. Most of the countries listed are in Europe or Asia. The U.S. is noticeably missing. You can check out the full list here.
Try out 7-days of PureVPN for just $1 right now
10% of the countries will be updated today, with HMD expecting the full rollout to be complete by April 26. It hasn’t stated when Wave 2 will roll out, though, hopefully, it won’t be too long after the April 26 conclusion of the first wave.
Another pretty Nokia
Nokia 2.3
Petite and pretty
Despite the lack of a Cyan Green option in the U.S., the Sand and Charcoal colors of the Nokia 2.3 are still visually arresting. It may not have the fanciest of specs, but all-day battery life and Android One for this price make the Nokia 2.3 a compelling first phone for users on a budget.
