Honda launches its successful Forza 300 and an exclusive version called “Limited Edition”

Honda has announced the immediate commercialization of a very exclusive new version of its successful Forza 300. Under the name “Limited Edition”, this edition, of which a very limited number of units will be commercialized, is presented with an impressive new color design Gray and satin black, it projects an even more premium image with its red stitching on the leather seat, matching rim tape and an unmistakable new Forza 300 logo.

With a price of 5,875 euros for the limited edition, for 2020 the Forza 300 will be available, for 5,825 euros, in blue, black, gray or white, metallic or pearl colors.

Honda’s advanced GT scooter stands out for its exclusive design, compact shapes, lightness and dynamism. Following the tradition of the Forza family, this model has a high level of technology. The Forza 300 shares the foundation of the acclaimed 279cc, 4-valve SOHC, liquid-cooled, electronic injection engine with the popular SH300i, and offers the power features modified to provide fun driving, plus excellent fuel economy (31 km / l), which gives it an autonomy of more than 350 kilometers with the 11.5-liter tank.

Among the high level of equipment and technological load of the Forza 300 stands out the electronically adjustable windshield screen throughout its 140 mm travel, ensuring maximum aerodynamic protection. Another notable aspect is the incorporation of the detachable Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) that, together with a 2-channel ABS system, guarantees a very high level of active safety.

The revised instrument cluster provides extra information in digital format, complementing the analog dials, and all lighting is LED. Without a doubt, the large load capacity is another of the highlights of the Forza 300, which can house two full-face helmets under the seat. It is also possible to divide the storage area to store a helmet and a rain suit or an A4 size wallet. The left front glove box of the inner fairing has a lock and houses a 12 V socket. All lighting is LED.

Continuing with the technological characteristics of the Forza 300, it is also worth noting the Smart Key, which, in addition to controlling the main ignition switch and seat closure, also operates the closure of the optional removable 45-liter top box , a first in favor of a very high level of user comfort. .