Hone Your Skills as a Python Developer With 30 Hours of Training for Under $30

Whether you want to build a career in code or simply automate your daily tasks, learning Python is a smart move. The Python 3 Complete Masterclass Certification Bundle provides a comprehensive education, with 30 hours of premium content for just $29.99.
From data science to machine learning, Python 3 powers many exciting apps. For this reason, developers are in demand — according to Indeed, the average salary for a Python expert is $119,019.
This beginner-friendly bundle helps you master the language, with seven courses on the latest version of Python. Through hands-on tutorials, you learn how to automate Excel actions, build data visualizations, and parse content from the web.
The training also looks at network applications, with multiple fun projects to try. This means you gain experience while building a solid portfolio.
Your instructor is Mihai Catalin Teodosiu, a certified automation engineer who is rated at 4.6 stars on Udemy.
These courses are worth $1,393 in total, but you can get the whole bundle now for just $29.99.
The Python 3 Complete Masterclass Certification Bundle – $29.99
