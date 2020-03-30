Hori Split Pad Pro controller review: Switch ergonomics finally improved? – News

Specifications Compatibility Switch Connection type Direct Action buttons 10 Analog sticks 2 Touch pad No Vibrations No Drums No Weight 154g

For those who have a little trouble with the ergonomics of the Switch and who dream of having the grip of the Nintendo Pro pad in nomad version, Hori has drawn the Split Pad Pro. Two independent elements to replace your JoyCon, with the thickness of a real controller but also some big compromises to accept level functions. We take stock together in this test.

If they come in the same box and cannot be sold separately, the two parts of the Split Pad Pro are very independent and can in no case come together to create a standalone controller as the JoyCons can do with their central module. Connected to this module, the two elements of the Split Pad Pro do absolutely nothing and for good reason: they are completely devoid of battery and depend on that of the console to function. The only way to enjoy it is therefore with the “normal” Switch (the Lite does not have a detachable JoyCon), in nomad mode.







In terms of ergonomics, this Split Pad Pro is presented as a compromise between the JoyCons and the Nintendo Switch Pro controller. Yes most of the elements, joysticks, buttons and triggers, are of a size comparable to those of the Pro controller, we do not take advantage of such inclined handles, the general profile being quite flat. Similarly, the basic shape of the Switch imposes shorter handles and a larger central part, which slightly limits the comfort obtained. However, difficult to deny the consequent improvement in handling compared to that provided by the JoyCons, especially when the hours of play are strung together. Without counting the gain in precision that commands bring.

Indeed, just on the joysticks side, day and night. Where JoyCons lack grip, angle, and a wide hat to be manipulated by the thumb, those of the Split Pad Pro compete with the best. Flexible but strong enough, they lack neither agility nor precision. Directional cross side, it’s the same ilk with a model reminiscent of the Onyx of the same manufacturer. Considering the use of the object in Switch games, this cross fulfills its role perfectly and will even easily come into contact with combat or platform games. It will simply be noted that its position makes it less suitable for small children’s hands.

The main buttons are a little more disappointing. A little too high and prominent, they hang slightly when moving the thumb. We still appreciate their trigger point, quite dry and marked, which allows to keep a high rate during repeated strikes. The same can be said of the ZL and ZR triggers, corresponding well to what we are entitled to expect on Switch despite the absence of analog. On the other hand, edge buttons are downright less successful : they are difficult to distinguish from triggers, too soft and with a big difference in touch depending on whether they are actuated from one side or the other.

Hori added a few functions to his Split Pad Pro. First, two Turbo functions, one per side, rather anecdotal and which will find their interest with difficulty with the majority of the players. Then a pair of pallets under the controller, assignable on the fly without software. A press on the assign button, then on the one that we want to replace, and here we have an additional button under the index, the kind to leave us the right thumb put on the aim of the joystick. Practical, with a completely coherent key mechanics, except thatone of the buttons on the right cannot be assigned to the left, which greatly limits the possibilities.

And then at the level of basic functions, there is clearly a catch: here, no vibration, HD or not for that matter, and no gyroscope. And in games as popular as Zelda: Breath Of The Wild or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, these two absences are rather noticed, not to say sadly missing. And they are just as so in many other titles on the machine. Maybe this was the only way for Hori to release his Split Pad Pro for less than 50 euros? But between that and the impossibility of using it as a standalone controller, we still lose a good deal of interest for the general public. The gain in comfort therefore goes hand in hand with a loss of functions, which prevents the accessory from becoming a staple of the Switch in our eyes.

The notes +Good points A real gain in comfort in most games

Finally a quality directional cross for this machine

Assignment and Turbo on the fly, without software –Negative points Without battery, the Split Pad Pro cannot be autonomous

No vibrations at all.

No gyroscope either

Action buttons are a bit big

Edge buttons do not stand out from triggers

Pallet assignment limited to its own side

This is an accessory that truly increases the gaming comfort of the Nintendo Switch thanks to the larger handles and standard size buttons. Be careful however, the Split Pad Pro is far from replacing the JoyCons in terms of functions. Unusable independently, they also lack vibration, gyroscope, and pallet assignment beyond their own side. It’s a lot of compromises to accept.