Horizon: Zero Dawn Comic Book Series Continues Aloy’s Adventure This Summer

Warrior princess

Horizon: Zero Dawn is making the leap to PC later this year, but did you know it’s also getting a new comic book series too? Multiplatform and multimedia — Aloy’s hitting the big time.

Titan Comics has announced a new line of comics set after the events of Guerrilla’s brilliant open world action title. Anne Toole, who helped write the game, has co-created this new story, which follows Aloy’s hunter friend Talanah. “When a mysterious threat emerges in the wilds, she sets out to hunt and to defeat it, only to learn that a whole new breed of killer machines stalk the land,” reads the press release.

The first issue will be made available physically and digitally on 22nd July 2020, and there will be numerous covers to collect. A prequel comic that leads into this new series will also be released as part of Free Comic Book Day.

Tolly Mags, editor of this comic series, says fans will “absolutely love the stories we have to tell of Talanah and Aloy as we expand the Horizon Zero Dawn universe in this new comic series” and is “really excited to see their reaction when this explosive new story arrives”.

Are you looking forward to this new comic series starring Aloy and Talanah? Watch out for Watchers in the comments below.