How Bad Boys For Life Pulled Off That Ridiculous Motorcycle Scene

There was one scene in the new Bad Boys movie that stood out above all others. Read on to find out how they managed to pull it off.

When Bad Boys for Life hit theaters back in January, it marked the return of a cinematic franchise which had been absent from screens since 2003’s Bad Boys II, which was directed by Michael Bay. While over 15 years had passed since the last installment and the titular Bad Boys found themselves closer to the end of their career than then beginning, the over-the-top action is as massive as ever in Bad Boys for Life–including an incredibly impressive chase scene that sees Detective Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) on a motorcycle, with Detective Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) in the sidecar.

Now, with the movie, directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, arriving on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on Tuesday, April 21, a special feature from the home release goes behind the scenes to show how this moment was pulled off. And if you don’t want to wait for the home release, you can take a look at the featurette below.

Surprisingly, there’s not a lot of CGI involved. Instead, in what can be viewed as an homage for Michael Bay, director of the first two films in the franchise, the explosions, crashes, and completely ridiculous stunts were all real.

That was even the case for the moment where the motorcycle and sidecar become detached from one another. To make that happen, SFX coordinator Eric Frazier and his team got creative. “The separation rig [makes it so] we were able to separate Will so [he’s on] a free-drive bike,” he explained. “Then we took the little sidecar and we build a go-kart under it. So when they kicked apart, it dropped and looked like it was skidding and had sparks. Then the stunt guy could drive the little go-kart and he’s ping-ponging off of cars.”

And yes, the massive explosion and helicopter that swoops in after that was all pulled off practically on the film’s set. Don’t worry, though, Will Smith wasn’t actually dangling from the helicopter. Instead, as seen in the featurette, it was his stunt double Cory Dunson. Of course, they’re not going to dangle Will Smith out of a helicopter.

This is just one of many features you can see on the home release of Bad Boys for Life, including on digital now. Take a look at the other features below. Bad Boys for Life is available on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on April 21.