How do Spaniards use the internet in times of the coronavirus?

Since the arrival of the confinement, many people see and wish to fill their days and escape the routine of confinement. And there is no doubt that, for this, the internet is one of the best tools at your fingertips. Also the favorite, as demonstrated by the recent report “Digital Consumer 24 hours Indoor” by market research companies Nielsen and Dynata. According to the data collected, Spaniards spend an average of 79 hours a week connected to the network. In other words, 42 percent of the hours that make up those seven days or 7 percent more than before the alarm state began.

Among the range of options, the favorite is the content of online subscription platforms focused on entertainment. Thus, if a year ago 53 percent admitted consuming this entertainment in this way, now it amounts to 72 percent of the total.

Netflix remains the favorite with 75 percent of users, although the most marked growth is registered by Amazon Prime Video, which has gone from 40 to 55 percent, while Movistar + and HBO remain with 36 and 33 percent. hundred, respectively. For its part, Disney +, which arrived in Spain two weeks ago, has 15 percent.

Regarding the total, the consumption of total hours of movies and series on the Internet has increased compared to 2019 from 38.5 hours a week to 45.6 hours, 18 percent more. Radio use has also grown by almost 7 percent, up to 12.4 hours a week; and reading the newspaper, up to 8.6 hours a week, 17 percent more. Likewise, the consumption of television hours increased by 14.5 percent, going from 17.2 to 19.7 hours on a weekly average.

When it comes to online commerce, food has taken the lead and now one in three users fills their fridge through the network. The usual figure for this sector before confinement was 19 percent. Behind are beauty and personal care products, with 23.7 percent, while precisely fashion, usually in the first position – averaging 44.5 percent -, falls to third, with 22 percent. cent, tied with electronics products.

The study reveals that the time slot in which purchases are made has also varied. If a year ago the “prime time” of consumption was between 6:00 pm and 10:00 pm (44.8 percent), now it is 37.9 percent. These figures are almost on a par with the hours between 9:00 and 15:00, with 30 percent. Previously, the morning time slot barely accounted for 2 percent of online transactions.

Another novel aspect is the increased use of mobile phones for online shopping, which has grown six points to 46.5 percent, taking the first position from the computer, which falls from bringing together almost 50 percent of purchases to 40 percent. hundred. .