How do you do the Tiktok 2021 recap?

On Tiktok, how do you do the 2021 recap?

Users on TIKTOK are looking to participate in the platform’s end-of-year trend by creating a compilation of their favorite videos from 2021.

If you want to know how to make these recaps, look no further.

A page of influencer videos has been curated on TikTok’s website that instructs users on how to make 2021 recap videos.

It’s as easy as pulling up your favorite videos and photos and changing the speed settings while editing.

The remix “bruno mars x adele – Jr Stit” is being used by the majority of users.

Once you’ve hit publish, you’re done!

TikTok announced its next venture in the food industry on Friday, December 30.

To be clear, the social media site is launching a food delivery service, not a restaurant.

TikTok plans to follow the popular ghost kitchen trend by partnering with Virtual Dining Concepts.

The ghost kitchen trend is a restaurant where takeout and delivery are the only ways to enjoy the menu.

TikTok Kitchens will work with other restaurants to deliver unique recipes that have gone viral on social media, thanks to a partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts.

Fans of TikTok feta pasta, a “sushi bowl,” 15-hour potatoes, and smash burgers will be able to skip the cooking and enjoy their meal instead.

The TikTok Kitchens menu will be updated quarterly to keep up with changing food trends.

According to Business Insider, the food delivery service chain will have 300 locations.

On TikTok, the most recent trend is to celebrate the year 2022.

Swift shared a TikTok video of herself and her cat performing her hit song 22, which has gone viral.

Swift was seen in the video with her cat Benjamin, who is “22 in cat years.”

Swift wore a virtual filter with confetti falling and a headband that read “I’m Feeling 2022.”

Others have now followed suit in bidding farewell to 2021 and greeting 2022.

Some fans took to Twitter to express their surprise at the song 22.

“If you play Taylor Swift’s ’22 (TV)’ at exactly 11:59:18 on New Year’s Eve, you’ll enter 2022 with the lyrics “I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling 22,” and I think that’s perfect! (hashtag)ImFeeling2022,” wrote one user.

Swift’s TikTok with Benjamin has over 1 million views on the app.

