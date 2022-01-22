How do you feed Klombos and Klomberries in Fortnite?

Where can you find Klombos and Klomberries in Fortnite, and how do you feed them?

THE LATEST FORTNITE UPDATE INCLUDES GIGANTIC DINOSAURS, and if you find their favorite snack, you’ll be rewarded with free items.

Klombos (or Colombos, as Google prefers) are friendly dinosaurs introduced in Fortnite update v19.10 alongside Tilted Towers.

Klombos are friendly critters who wander the map in search of Klomberries, their favorite (and only) food source.

However, if you attack these adorable dinosaur-like creatures, they will not hesitate to defend themselves, and you will almost certainly perish.

They’re much more useful when they’re alive, and while you can feed them for items, they can’t be tamed to follow or fight for you like other animals.

If you feed Klombos Klomberries, they will reward you with an item that they will shoot out of their blowholes.

You can stand on top of the blowhole to get fired up into the air, then whip out your glider and fly off for added fun (or easy map traversal).

At any given time, there are a few Klombos on the map, and they’re easy to spot once you get close to their path.

Klombos make a lot of noise and trample over everything in their path.

They spawn in flat, open areas rather than in the middle of POIs because of their size.

They also appear to enjoy being near water, so look for them near lakes, rivers, and the shoreline.

However, the following have been reported as Klombo sightings:

Klombos are large blue berries that grow on bushes throughout the Island and resemble raspberries.

The bushes are usually found in clumps near Klombos.

If you don’t want to go berry picking, you can buy Klomberries from Haven, which is located near the Lil’ Shaftie landmark west of Chonkers Speedway.

To complete your purchase, you’ll need 25 Gold Bars.

Klomberries eat up inventory slots and give you 10 HP if you eat one yourself.

In Fortnite, you must toss a Klombo Klomberry at the dinosaur to feed it.

Simply equip the Klomberries from your inventory and use the left trigger (or right-click on PC) to aim.

When you’re satisfied with the trajectory, press the right trigger (or left-click on PC).

The Klombo will eat the Klomberries and fire something from its blowhole on top of its head.

You can also climb up on top of it to be launched into the air.

This week, feeding Klombos Klomberries is a part of a couple of challenges.

The new Milestone Quest necessitates the participation of Fortnite players…

