How does the iPad Pro’s LIDAR work?

By equipping its new iPad Pro with a LIDAR, Apple surprised everyone, we expected rather to find the photo block of the iPhone 11 Pro with its 3 sensors.

Using the word ” LIDAR “, Apple refers us to a technology used in professional telemetry, from simple topographic surveys to space use, obviously including autonomous cars. Besides, Apple does not hesitate to compare its new sensor to those used by NASA – nothing but that!

this technique will be used by NASA for its next mission to Mars. We have adapted it so that it can fit into the slim and light case of the iPad Pro. LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology measures distances by calculating how long light takes to reach a given object and return to its source. Extremely sophisticated,. We have adapted it so that it can fit into the slim and light case of the iPad Pro. Our exclusive LiDAR scanner uses direct flight time to measure the reflection of light up to five meters away, indoors and outdoors. With its photon accuracy and nanosecond speed, it opens up a huge range of possibilities for augmented reality. And beyond.

As I explained to you in the video (see below), a LIDAR is a kind of ” light radar “, using the properties of light to calculate the space (but not only) between two elements : by determining the time taken by a laser beam to go back and forth to a given point, we deduce the distance.

There are many types of LIDARs, the best known being the mechanical scanning models that we find both in autonomous cars and in architectures. It provides 360 degree data thanks to a swivel system : the laser then goes ” sweep “ his environment and collect maximum points. But these systems have several major drawbacks: they are expensive, quite bulky and above all, their mechanical part has a significant impact on their reliability. In short, impossible for Apple to integrate this into a tablet!

LIDAR mechanical scanning used in autonomous cars from Apple “

A LIDAR used in architecture to measure spaces in 3D

Modern LIDARs are now moving towards models solid state or solid-state in English. As their name suggests, they do not have a motorized mechanical sweep, which makes them much more reliable and compact, but above all more economical. Instead of rotating a beam, they rest on the principle of an instantaneous and global illumination of the scene.

It is therefore this latest technology that Apple uses on its devices, and it is not new! In reality, Cupertino already used this type of LIDAR on the iPhone X for its Face ID technology. The latter is based on vertical emitting laser diode emitting from the surface, better known as ” VCSEL “. Apple has recently invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in its exclusive supplier Finisar, whose factories are located in Texas and headquarters in California.

VCSELs aren’t just for phones, but they also nest in modern cars, like the Audi A8 for example. They are even found in AirPods! Yes, yes, it is this sensor that lets you know if they are properly threaded in your ears! Obviously, their power and their precision differ according to the uses but the principle remains the same: via a Bragg mirror system, they offer the possibility of making lasers emitting from the surface (and not on the edge) and therefore of easily multiplying them to form two-dimensional arrays of laser transmitters :

The power and the level of precision vary a lot depending on what you want to do with it. In the case of the iPad Pro, Apple uses a less dense, but more powerful matrix: where Face ID is limited to a few tens of centimeters, our LIDAR is capable of projecting up to 5 meters. However, we lose a little definition in front of the face sensor, which explains why the modeling remains fairly rough for the moment: where Face ID projects 30,000 points, our back LIDAR seems to display two or three times less!

LIDAR is therefore sufficient to model a part in 3D, determine the objects present in its environment and offer a more reliable measurement system than using traditional cameras. But to improve portrait mode or scan a small object in 3D, it is not yet enough! Keep in mind, however, that Tim Cook’s end goal seems to be developing augmented reality glasses, and to help its customers to obtain precise information of the environment. LIDAR will therefore support AI and the camera system by providing a much more precise 3D view that is easy to calculate in real time.

The rule of the Measurements app is more precise, but still far from perfect!

Obviously, it will take a more complete analysis of the components used for the iPad Pro’s LIDAR to obtain more details on the power and precision of the product. Invented in the 1970s, VCSELs have advanced a lot in recent years, and it is likely that the next generations will offer unprecedented modeling capabilities while always being more energy efficient!

