How Long Is Doom Eternal?

Id Software’s Doom Eternal is now out on PC, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and Xbox One, with a Nintendo Switch port coming sometime down the road. You can check out our Doom Eternal review for thoughts on what to expect, but how long does it take to beat? With it being a sequel to 2016’s excellent Doom, it’s worth looking at how Doom Eternal compares in length to its predecessor.

For those who haven’t played it or don’t remember, Doom clocks in at about 11 hours long (according to game length tracker How Long To Beat). Those 11 hours only include the main story, though; you’re looking at closer to 16 hours if you do some side content and a little over 25 hours if you’re a completionist. Doom Eternal’s campaign took our reviewer about 16 hours to complete, which included the process of gathering most collectibles but skipping some optional in-game encounters.

In total, Doom Eternal has 13 chapters that will likely take you anywhere from about 14-20 hours to finish, depending on how you comb through the game. Earlier this year, director Hugo Martin said Doom Eternal’s main campaign is supposed to be well over 20 hours long, which does seem to be the case if you’re being thorough–you can spend a fair amount of time investigating every last corner to find all of the available collectibles, which include various in-game upgrades, classic Id game soundtracks, and more.