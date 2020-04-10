How Long Is Final Fantasy 7 Remake?

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake is just one day away, finally delivering the first part of a remaster that fans have been anticipating for years. Square Enix previously boasted that it’s as long as other Final Fantasy games, but that allows for a wide degree of variance. So how many hours can you expect it to last?

Based on our experience, the Final Fantasy 7 Remake will take roughly 40 hours to beat if you play it at a regular pace with some side-missions. Completing all of the side missions and end-game content will make the experience longer, at approximately 45 hours.

Reviews have started to come in for the FF7 Remake, and they appear largely positive. GameSpot’s FF7 Remake review from Tamoor Hussain was positively glowing, awarding it a rare 10/10–a score shared with only a handful of games throughout the site’s history.

“Regardless of your history with the original game, Final Fantasy VII Remake is an astounding achievement,” Hussain wrote. “The wait for its release was a long one, but in gameplay, story, characters, and music, it delivers–the wait was worth it. For first-time players, it’s an opportunity to understand why Final Fantasy VII is held in such high regard. It’s the chance to experience a multifaceted story that grapples with complex subject matter, be in the company of memorable characters, and be moved by their plight. For returning fans, this isn’t the Final Fantasy VII your mind remembers, it’s the one your heart always knew it to be.”

While you wait for tomorrow to come, you can start pre-loading the game now and get prepared with some tips to know before playing. For more details on the various versions and their associated goodies, check out our pre-order guide.