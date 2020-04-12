How many chapters does Final Fantasy 7 Remake contain?

Before the release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Square Enix said it would take as long as a real game. How long does it take to hit the FF7 remake? Depending on the style of play, between 30 and 50 hours.

As is the case with many games Final Fantasy 7 remake divided into chapters of different lengths. Closing chapters helps fans know how far they are through. For those of you wondering, there is everything you need to know about the chapters of the first episode of the Final Fantasy 7 remake.

The simple answer is that there are 18 chapters throughout the game, including 26 side missions or “odd jobs”. It is worth noting that the Odd Jobs are only available in certain chapters. By completing all 26 side quests, the Best in the business– Trophy unlocked. However, you cannot complete all of them in a single pass because the chapter selection is required to include side quests that have been set to zero by other side quests. This is the case in Chapter 9 of Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Here is a complete breakdown of each FF7 remake– Chapter and the associated side quests in Square Enix latest hit.

The Destruction of Mako Reactor 1 Fateful Encounters Home Sweet Slum (side quests- Lost Friends, Rat Problem, On the Prowl, Chadley’s Report, Nuisance in the Factory, Just Flew In from the Graveyard) Mad Dash Dogged pursuit Light the way A trap is jump Budding Bodyguard (Side quests – The Mysterious Moogle Merchant, Weapons on a Rampage, Paying Respects, Kids on Patrol, A Verified Hero, The Angel of the Slums) The Town That Never Sleeps (Side Quests – Burning Thighs, The Party Never Stops, A Dynamite Body, The Price of Thievery, Shears ’Counterattack. For the side quests you must have solved two previous side quests.) Rough waters Haunted Fight for survival A Broken World In Search of Hope (side quests – Chocobo Search, Missing Children, Corneo’s Secret Stash, Tomboy Bandit, Secret Medicine, Subterranean Menace, The Power of Music, Malicious Goons, Wavering Heart) The Day Midgar Stood Still The Belly of the Beast Deliverance from chaos Destiny’s Crossroads

Final Fantasy 7 remake is now available for PS4. The PC version should appear in a year.

