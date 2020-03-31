How quickly can new drugs be launched?

And how quickly does the drug come onto the market?

It can take months, a year or even longer for the medication to be introduced. In the normal admission procedure, however, it is usually several years. However, such quick procedures are the exception. Basically, thoroughness comes first.

And what about patient safety when the medication is waved through so quickly?

So far, the experience has been good. In the past, flu drugs, cancer drugs or innovative antibiotics have been preferred and accelerated. I am not aware of any case in which it has subsequently been shown that the patients were at higher risk.