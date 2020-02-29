Suddenly, music arises in our mind, then it goes on and on again and again. The elements that allow us to recognize this song, without sometimes being able to remember its title, is its melody and the lyrics that accompany it. The distinction between language and melody that reaches us in the form of a single continuous sound wave, specific to each song, represents a cognitive challenge that only Man can overcome. This ability intrigued a team of researchers from the University of Laval, McGill University in Montreal and the University of Aix-Marseille, who set out to study this brain division of tasks at the physiological and neuronal level. The publication, published in the journal Science, builds on previous research, the results of which had already suggested a different specialization of the auditory cortices of each cerebral hemisphere.

Music is essentially multidimensional

The sound comes at our inner ear in the form of‘a set of‘waves that vibrate‘air in their path. These vibrations ofedform the environment in which they spread at Diffedannuities speeds, that l‘we call fredquences, and which distinguish sound waves from each other. Waves at high fredquence are translated by high tones, while the waves at bass fredquence produce lower sounds. In addition to the vibrations that‘they produce in the cochlede, which gives them a so-called “spectral” dimension, such signals are dedfinished by their hardede, and therefore by a second dimension, this “temporal”. All sounds finally have an amplitude, which we no longer have.‘habit of‘call the “volume” of music, which is their thirdthme dimension. The combination of these dimensions stimulates the auditory cortices, which dedhold facultyed to discriminate the sounds we hear according to their relevance. This latestthre allows individuals to understand each other by edmainly changing two types of sounds with meaning: words and medlodies, to which only l‘human seems êbe reached at assign cognitive values.

For‘examine the medcanism cedredbral involveded in the dedcoding these complex cognitive stimuli, canadian scientists and franvsais submitted 49 participants, 27 French and 22 English, at l‘edcost of 100 recordings from which they had to dissociate the medlodie and the lyrics. More precisely, l‘exercise consisted at tell if pairs of d‘recordings edwere identical at the level of the medlodie or text level. The 100 songs edwere all original, crossing 10 medlodies with 10 diff phrasesedannuities, all singingedare by the mêsoprano me. Scientists have gradually dedformed each couple of‘recordings according to their spectral or temporal dimension by removing spectral (harmonics) or temporal (rhythms) modulations. ” Foredgrading the recordings spectrally, we have removeded the finest harmonics d‘first, and then the most magnifiedthres, Explain at Sciences and Future Benjamin Morillon who participateded to the project. We have edalso dedgraded time records by removing redregularityeds rhythmic, from the fastest to the slowest. “

Each hemisphere is specialized to interpret one of these dimensions

When‘time information edwas dedformede, participants were unable to at distinguish the lyrics but n‘had no trouble recognizing the medlodie who their edwas associatedede. AT conversely, when it‘edwas the spectral information which edwas dedformede, they edwere unable to recognizeîbe the medlodie but redussissaient at identify the content of the text. Diversityed idiomatic of volunteers at contributeded at power gednotedrealize the redresults because the dominant language of the participants n‘had no influence on their performance. “The redregularityedtemporal s are therefore more important than redregularityeds spectral for speech, while c‘is the opposite for the medmelody “, comments Benjamin Morillon, who classifies l‘importance of two dimensions. “If the‘temporal information is secondary to recognizeîbe a medlodie, on the contrary it is essential at good language recognition. Conversely, if the‘spectral information is secondary to recognizeîbe the language, it is essential to recognizeîbe a medmelody “.

The‘edteam of researchers has completededted his dataedare with observations d‘r imageryedfunctional sonance (fMRI) of the‘activityed of participants during the‘exercise. They have dedcovered that l‘activityed neuronal of the right and left auditory cortices varied depending on the type of sound predfeelsed. Indeed, the‘activityed of the left auditory cortex varied when the sentence changed, but remained relatively stable d‘a medlodie at l‘other. The right auditory cortex, him, redwas at changing the medlodie but trths little at that of the text. In accordance with this modththe, the dedgradual gradation of time information affected the‘activityed of the left auditory cortex without modifying that of the right auditory cortex, which redonly lay at the reduction of spectral information. “These redresults indicate that in each hedmisphthre cedredbral, l‘activityed neuronal is dedpending type of audio information “, predcries Benjamin Morillon. Thus, by combining the types of sounds (speech or music), the sound dimensions and the hedmisphthres of the brain we get a schedmy gednotedral according to which the left auditory cortex is mainly redreceptive to language and words because it deals with‘temporal information, while the right auditory cortex, which interpretsthyou fredspectral frequencies, is responsible for processing the medlodie and music.

The figure shows an original extract of a capella song (bottom left) and its spectrogram (above, in blue), broken down into spectral and temporal modulations (central panel), processed by the right and left auditory cortices of the brain ( right side of the figure). © MCGILL UNIVERSITY

The two means of auditory communication dedveloppeds by l‘Man thus exploit the two extrêmes of the spectro-temporal continuum, each preferentially stimulating a redgion spedcialisede of each houredmisphthre. “Our modththe is quite comprehensive because it highlights edclose relation the two dimensions of sound, temporal and spectral, the two human means of communication, speech and music, and the two hedmisphthbrain res “, concludes Benjamin Morillon.